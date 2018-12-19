Stocks jump ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks vaulted as investors await the latest monetary policy decision from Federal Reserve officials.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.14%, or 29.12 points, as of 12:46 p.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) advanced 1.24%, or 288.1 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 0.98%, or 66.61 points.
Federal Reserve officials will announce their latest monetary policy decision at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon ET. Policymakers are widely expected to deliver their fourth rate hike of the year, raising the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to a new range of 2.25% to 2.5%. CME Group’s Fedwatch tool shows market pricing assigning a 76.6% likelihood of such a hike taking place, as of 12:18 p.m. ET.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET at the conclusion of the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Powell’s tone – along with the wording of the FOMC’s latest policy statement – will be instrumental in providing details about the path forward for potential future rate hikes. These statements follow months of turmoil for financial markets after the Fed’s decision to raise rates in September, with heightened sensitivity among market participants to the exact rhetoric Fed officials used to characterize their future policy plans.
“We expect the message to be that the Fed remains upbeat on the outlook and expects to raise rates further in the coming quarters, but that the pace of normalization is likely to slow next year from its recent quarterly rate as the path forward becomes more data dependent,” analysts from Deutsche Bank wrote in a note. “Reflecting this, the statement should modify the forward guidance language by noting that gradual increases remain appropriate in the ‘near term.’”
Likewise, analysts from Nomura wrote that they expect the December meeting to mark a clear shift among FOMC members from “regular and predictable hikes towards a more ‘contingent’ approach” in light of “disappointing data on growth and inflation, tighter financial conditions, growing external risks and greater domestic policy uncertainty.”
Bond yields on the long end of the yield curve ticked slightly lower as of Wednesday morning ahead of the decision. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped less than 1 basis point to 2.814%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury notes edged down 3 basis points to 3.047%.
STOCKS: Two of the world’s largest drugmakers agree to combine consumer health businesses
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) and Pfizer (PFE) will combine their consumer health-care businesses in a multibillion-dollar merger, bringing together the company’s household drug brands, including Centrum, Advil, Tums, Excedrin and Nicorette, under one joint venture, the two companies said in statements. Global sales for the combined businesses totaled $12.7 billion in 2017. Under terms of the deal, GSK will have majority controlling equity interest of 68%, and Pfizer will have equity interest of 32%. GSK plans to separate the new consumer health-care business and list it in London within three years. Shares of GSK rose 2.92% to $38.17 each on the NYSE as of 12:44 p.m. ET, while shares of Pfizer rose 1.08% to $42.86 each.
Washington, D.C.’s attorney general has sued Facebook (FB) for failing to protect its users’ data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The lawsuit was confirmed in a statement Wednesday from the Superior Court for the District of Columbia by Attorney General Karl Racine and was first reported by the Washington Post. The lawsuit alleges that Facebook’s “lax” privacy standards enabled a leak of millions of users’ data to take place, allowing users to download an application produced by Cambridge Analytica that then collected private information without users’ knowledge. Shares of Facebook fell 4.64% to $137.07 each as of 12:44 p.m. ET.
FedEx (FDX) cut its earnings guidance and said its international business weakened due to global trade concerns, overshadowing a beat on earnings per share and revenue for the quarter. FedEx delivered adjusted earnings of $4.03 per share, 9 cents above consensus expectations, and revenue of $17.8 billion versus $17.69 billion expected. But the company now expects to earn between $15.50 and $16.50 per share in fiscal 2019, below consensus estimates of $17.73 per share. Analysts at UBS cut FedEx’s price target to $205 from $256 following the quarterly results. Shares of FedEx fell 8.92% to $168.51 each as of 12:45 p.m. ET.
Semiconductor Micron Technology (MU) missed Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue and announced plans to reduce capital expenditures in fiscal 2019. The company reported $7.91 billion in quarterly revenue, short of estimates of $8.02 billion. However, earnings were better than expected by a penny, coming out to $2.98 per share. Shares of Micron fell 2.83% to $33.15 each as of 12:45 p.m. ET.
Shares of meal-delivery service Blue Apron (APRN) closed below $1 for the first time on Tuesday, down more than 90% from its initial public offering price of $10 per share in June 2017. The stock closed lower by 11.17% to about 90 cents per share on Tuesday, and hovered around that level during Wednesday’s session. Stocks trading below $1 per share for more than 30 days are often de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange.
ECONOMY: Mortgage applications decline for the first week since mid-November
Mortgage applications declined 5.8% for the week ending December 14, reversing a 1.6% rise in applications for the week prior, according to thee Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest report. This was the first week that mortgage applications fell since November 16. Purchases fell 6.8% for the week ending December 14 after rising 1.8% in the week prior, while refinances fell 2.3% after rising 1.8% previously.
These results follow a report from Freddie Mac showing that the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.63%, the lowest level in three months, for the week ending December 13.
“Despite mortgage rates falling across the board last week to their lowest levels in three months, mortgage applications also declined, as more potential borrowers likely stayed away because of ongoing financial market volatility and economic uncertainty,” Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. “Purchase applications decreased almost 7% over the week and refinances decreased around 2%, led by a larger decline in government refinances compared to conventional refinances.”
Existing home sales rose for a second consecutive month and topped consensus expectations for November, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. rose to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.32 million in November, ahead of estimates of 5.2 million and October’s reading of 5.22 million existing home sales. Median existing-home prices for all home types rose 4.2% in November to $257,700.
“The data are volatile and the trend has been down, but the report should lessen fears that major weakening in housing is under way,” Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note Wednesday.
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck
