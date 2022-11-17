Asian Stocks Mixed, US Yield Curve Flashes Warning: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed while a closely watched section of the US yield curve remained near levels not seen in four decades -- a sign of investor concern about the world’s biggest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US equity futures rose, after a decline Wednesday in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 amid indications from Federal Reserve officials that policy would tighten policy further. Shares in Australia and Japan climbed.

Benchmarks for Hong Kong and mainland stocks fell after the People’s Bank of China warned inflation may pick up, limiting monetary easing. Meanwhile, China doubled its injection of short-term cash into the banking system as optimism about economic growth stoked a rapid selloff in government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand fell. Treasury yields climbed slightly after moves on Wednesday that widened the difference between long-date and short-dated bonds to levels not seen since the early 1980s, underscoring investor concern about the risk of recession.

The action Treasuries followed the biggest increase in eight months for US retail sales, outpacing estimates and indicating Fed tightening has further to run to stymie inflation. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said a pause in rate hikes was “off the table,” and New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank should avoid incorporating financial stability risks into its considerations.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its forecast for peak US interest rates to 5.25% at the top of the range, up from the previous call 5%.

“Every time equity and bond markets are thinking the Fed is done and start taking off in a rally, the Fed gets out and starts talking that back down again,” Cheryl Smith, economist and portfolio manager for Trillium Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Story continues

The dollar rose slightly following a volatile day in currency markets Wednesday after a missile struck Poland, a NATO member. Polish officials said it was the result of Ukraine’s missile defense system rather than Russia, calming sentiment.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank policy makers may slow down their tempo of rate hikes, with only a 50 basis-point increase next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

The Topix Index rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0383

The Japanese yen was little changed at 139.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1061 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $16,702.29

Ether rose 1.3% to $1,221.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.71%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $84.76 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.