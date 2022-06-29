Stocks Decline in Asia Amid Worries About Growth: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in Asia on Wednesday on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook as monetary policy tightens in much of the world to fight high inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US futures steadied after the S&P 500 sank and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed over 3%. Monthly and quarterly institutional portfolio rebalancing may be impacting trading.

The dollar held gains after rising the most in more than a week in the Wall Street session amid disquiet over evaporating US consumer confidence. Treasuries were steady, leaving the 10-year yield at 3.18%.

The risk of an American recession overshadowed China’s surprise move Tuesday to reduce quarantine times for inbound travelers. The step had lifted markets on hopes of a shift away from a strategy of stamping out Covid that comes with great economic cost via repeated lockdowns.

Oil pushed past $112 a barrel on supply risks. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin wallowed around $20,000 amid generally poor sentiment.

Investors appear skeptical that the Federal Reserve can avoid a bruising economic downturn amid sharp interest-rate hikes to curb price pressures.

“The Fed still believes it can thread that very fine line between tightening financial conditions while not hurting the economy too much,” Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re still not sure they’re going to be able to pull that off. That’s what we’ve seen reflected in the markets over the last month or so.”

On China, the recent step to reduce quarantine for inbound travelers led to a relief rally, but the Covid-zero policy is still well entrenched, which will likely lead to regular reopening disruptions, she added.

Story continues

US officials sought to play down recession risk. New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly both acknowledged they had to cool inflation, but insisted that a soft landing was still possible.

In Europe, central bank President Christine Lagarde affirmed plans for an initial quarter-point rate increase in July but said policy makers are ready to step up action to tackle record inflation if warranted.

What to watch this week:

US GDP, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey looks at the outlook for earnings and stock prices. Click here to participate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% of 9:29 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1%

Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.4%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.1% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0530, up 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 136.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7031 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 3.17%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 3.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $112.41 a barrel

Gold was at $1,819.61 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.