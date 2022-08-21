Stocks Pressured by Fed Outlook, China’s Struggles: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia may struggle Monday on escalating threats to global economic growth, in particular the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings to quell inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to soft starts for bourses in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong following the worst week for global shares since late June.

US equity futures retreated and the dollar was firm against major peers. A gauge of the greenback’s strength is at the highest level in over a month.

A selloff in Treasuries on Friday set the tone for early fixed-income action in the Asia-Pacific region as yields jumped in New Zealand.

Oil sank below $90 a barrel, restrained by worries about the outlook for demand and as traders monitor Iran nuclear talks that could lead to more supplies.

A jump in global shares from June’s bear-market lows has begun to cool, weighed down by repeated Fed warnings that interest rates are going higher. Troubling global economic developments, lately including power shortages in a Chinese industrial heartland, are also hanging over investors.

Key for markets this week is the Fed’s symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The recent stock bounce has loosened financial conditions, which makes it harder to tackle inflation.

The symposium gives Fed Chair Jerome Powell a chance to reset the market’s expectations for a pivot to slower rate hikes -- the latter bets have helped to drive the recent equity rebound.

“It is likely central bankers, including Fed Chair Powell, will remain hawkish in dealing with inflation albeit with a bit of caution creeping in given the emerging economic downturn,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Services Ltd., wrote in a note.

Story continues

In China, Bloomberg Economics expects loan prime rates to fall by 10 basis points later Monday, as banks follow the People’s Bank of China’s decision to cut a key policy rate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures lost 0.4% as of 7:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% Friday

The euro was at $1.0041

The Japanese yen was at 136.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.8338 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 2.97% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.3% to $89.62 a barrel

Gold was at $1,746.50 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.