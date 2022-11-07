Stocks Rally for Second Day Ahead of US Midterms: Markets Wrap

Stocks Rally for Second Day Ahead of US Midterms: Markets Wrap
2
Stephen Kirkland and Vildana Hajric
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US shares rose in a broad-based rally that swept up small caps as well as blue-chip stocks, ahead of midterm elections and inflation data later this week. The dollar fell with Treasuries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 closed near session highs, with all but three of the 11 industry groups advancing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also caught bids, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, rising as much as 1.5% with health-care names topping the leaderboard. The Russell 2000 rallied, reversing losses in afternoon trading.

Stocks gained for a second day ahead of US midterms. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said polls pointing to Republicans winning at least one chamber of Congress provide a potential catalyst for lower bond yields and higher equity prices.

“Has the stock market been voting early?” said Ed Yardeni, founder of his namesake research firm, referring to the S&P 500 bounce back from an October low. “Tomorrow’s midterm elections may further boost stock prices in coming months if history is a guide. Our soft-landing economic outlook, if it pans out (60% subjective odds), may be another wind at the stock market’s back.”

Read more: Wall Street Hopes History Repeats With a Post-Election Comeback

Optimism, for the moment, is outweighing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.

Meanwhile, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. rallied on plans to cut jobs. Tesla Inc. was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 as the stock continued to sell off in the wake of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc. Apple Inc. bounced back from earlier losses triggered by a report saying it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year.

Lyft Inc. fell in postmarket trading after the ride-hailing giant reported weaker-than-expected rider growth, overshadowing better profits from higher fares.

Stocks rose on Friday after data showed strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment. That offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.

The latest US inflation reading due Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

“Since we might not know the answer to what the makeup of Congress will be this week, Thursday’s CPI number will be very important once again,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said in a note. “Even if we get a better-than-expected CPI number later this week, the odds that it will only create a very short-term bounce are high. Before long, the stock market should roll-over once again.”

In the corporate debt market, Oracle Corp.’s long-awaited acquisition financing is leading 15 US high-grade issuers looking to get ahead of consumer price index data on Thursday and a bond market holiday on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in the US fell Monday after health authorities repeated their strict adherence to the country’s Covid Zero policies. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index slid more than 2%, halting a four-day rally.

Key events this week:

  • Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

  • US midterm elections, Tuesday

  • EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

  • US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

  • Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

  • US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%

  • The MSCI World index rose 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

  • The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0021

  • The British pound rose 1.2% to $1.1514

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $20,794.56

  • Ether fell 0.2% to $1,600.58

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.22%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.34%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.64%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $91.99 a barrel

  • Gold futures were little changed

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Tassia Sipahutar, Srinivasan Sivabalan and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • National Camp Day 2022: Be prepared for your next trip with these popular hiking gear buys on Amazon

    If you’re planning a hike, you need the right gear. We've rounded up things sure to improve your next hike —and it's all available on Amazon.

  • Sky-High Electricity Is Biden’s New Pain Point Before Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- For months now, high gasoline prices have been arguably the most visible political pain point for President Joe Biden. In most towns, they can be seen every few blocks on signs at filling stations. It’s the fundamental commodity Americans need to go to work, buy groceries and get around.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Cae

  • Feds file new charges against 7 Haitian gang leaders accused of kidnapping Americans

    U.S. authorities expanded their crackdown on Haitian gang leaders Monday, charging seven of them with armed kidnapping, including three suspects wanted in the abductions of 16 U.S. citizens who were members of a Christian missionary group taken as hostages in the fall of 2021.

  • Dollar Resumes Drop Amid Risk-On Trade Ahead of Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar extended losses on Monday as appetite for risk assets remained strong ahead of fresh US inflation data and the results of midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Globa

  • Bonds, Clemens, Palmeiro on Hall of Fame committee ballot

    Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Rafael Palmeiro are on the eight-man ballot for the Hall of Fame's contemporary baseball era committee.

  • RBNZ’s Orr Reappointed for a Second Five-Year Term

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr has been reappointed for a second five-year term, giving him the opportunity to complete an aggressive tightening cycle as the bank seeks to regain control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Con

  • No practice for Ezekiel Elliott Monday

    The Cowboys returned to work after their bye week on Monday, but running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t get on the field. Elliott missed their Week Eight win over the Bears with a knee injury and he remained out of the light practice that the team held to kick off their week. Their first full practice [more]

  • How to get a credit card: What you need to know to choose and apply

    Get important information, tips and guide for choosing and applying for the credit card that’s best for you.

  • 24-year-old’s body found days after she vanished from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

    She “lit up every single room she walked into,” friends said on Facebook.

  • Oil Slips as China Reaffirms Commitment to Covid-Zero Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as China’s continued adherence to its Covid-Zero policy dampened hopes of a demand rebound.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsWest Texas Intermediate remained

  • Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

    Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed. When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy Amid This Delay As Elon Musk Seals Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock. It is surging on reports Trump will run for president once again

  • Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

    Surprise, surprise! Brazil is taking a squad full of world-class talent to the World Cup in Qatar.

  • Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

    Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. An official investigation released Sunday in Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. The woman fell from her 12th floor apartment on Friday evening, according to the report, which the Inner Mongolia Daily newspaper published on its social media account.

  • Lawyer: Punishment needed for Alex Jones' Sandy Hook claims

    A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims' relatives. Attorney Christopher Mattei's comments came during a video conference hearing before a Connecticut judge on how much punitive damages the Infowars host and his company, Free Speech Systems, should pay victims' families. In a hypothetical calculation, the families' lawyers say punitive damages could total $2.75 trillion, but they have not asked for a specific amount.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Earnings Estimate, Citing Margin Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered earnings estimates for the S&P 500 Index for each year till 2024, saying margins contraction in the third-quarter signals more pain ahead. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused o

  • What is a credit card APR?

    The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the yearly interest rate you will pay if you carry a balance month to month on a credit card.

  • Dow up more than 400 points as investors await midterm elections, inflation data

    After last week's Fed rate hike and strong jobs report, traders prepare for midterms and inflation data.

  • Arkansas basketball vs North Dakota State: How to watch, stream, listen

    Arkansas basketball is coming off back-to-back Elite Eights and will tip against North Dakota State on Monday night.

  • U.S. monetary policy tighter than benchmark rate suggests: Fed research

    U.S. monetary policy is tighter than the Federal Reserve's policy rate suggests, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed, with financial conditions by September 2022 reflecting the equivalent of a 5.25% policy rate. The actual policy rate at the time was 3%-3.25%; even after last week's increase, the Fed's benchmark rate is in the 3.75%-4% range. The higher proxy rate published in Monday's issue of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter incorporates a range of financial market variables, including mortgage rates and credit spreads, to reflect the impact of the Fed's forward guidance and its ongoing balance sheet reduction.