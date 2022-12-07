Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

FILE PHOTO: A giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed their enthusiasm about China's reopening.

The S&P 500 had dropped for a fourth straight session overnight and the brakes have come on a rally that has lasted almost two months. Oil also fell sharply and, with Brent futures at $79.50 a barrel, is back where it began the year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5%.

"Some of the optimism that had driven the rally is being put to the test," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at Australia's AMP.

"We might be transitioning from a situation of worrying about inflation and interest rates, to one where the negatives become weakening growth and falling profits."

Facebook parent Meta also dragged down markets, with shares sliding 6.8%, following reports that European Union regulators have ruled the company will need to ask users before running advertising based on their personal data.

In the United States, big banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation and rate rises threaten consumer demand, with top executives at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America all sounding downbeat in remarks on Tuesday.

"Economic growth is slowing," said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. "When I talk to our clients, they sound extremely cautious."

The growth fears rallied longer-dated bonds and helped the safe-haven U.S. dollar to pause its recent retreat.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 8.6 basis points to 3.513% overnight and was last at 3.5442%. That is more than 80 bps below the two-year yield as investors reckon on high rates hurting growth.

Traders in Asia are intently weighing prospects for loosening in China's COVID-19 controls and what that means for the world's second-biggest economy and regional demand.

Beijing on Tuesday allowed residents into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without tests.

"This alone will start to make a difference to consumption figures if replicated across the country," said BNY Mellon strategist Geoff Yu.

"But execution matters," he added.

"And there are very few precedents for what the country is looking to achieve ... the world will need to be braced for the inflation implications, which have accompanied every major re-opening."

Oil prices have been sliding with declining demand expectations and now sit more than 40% below a high of nearly $140 a barrel made shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In foreign exchange markets the dollar was seeking to steady after excitement about a slowdown in U.S. rate hikes have knocked it from the year's highs.

It was firm at 137.02 yen in Asia on Wednesday and traded at $1.0467 per euro. The Australian dollar was broadly steady at $0.6707 despite Australian third-quarter growth coming in a bit below forecasts.

The Canadian dollar hovered at 1.3644 per dollar ahead of an expected rate hike from the Bank of Canada later on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index sat at 105.5.

Spot gold was steady at $1,773 an ounce and bitcoin, at $17,000, was going nowhere with cryptocurrency sentiment fragile as the fallout from the collapse of FTX ripples through the sector.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • China begins removing COVID-19 policies following protests

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses China loosening some of its COVID restrictions, such as mandatory testing, in some cities.

  • Adobe Cuts 100 Jobs Concentrated in Sales as Tech Tightens Belt

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. has eliminated about 100 jobs, concentrated in sales, joining many other tech companies in using staff cuts to reduce expenses.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three Decades

  • Nomura’s Crypto Arm Seeks Profit in Two Years in Shakeout After FTX Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. plans to break a profit at its crypto unit within two years as the spectacular failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange spurs demand for safer counterparties in the digital-asset sector.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Tra

  • BlackRock Singles Out Health Care as Its ‘Largest Overweight’ Position

    Executives are bullish on the sector amid projected growth in innovation.

  • Lensa AI's owner says the company's face-changing tech can be tricked into generating NSFW images — but some users are saying it happened to them without even trying

    The trending Lensa app generates new art from user-uploaded photos but its machine-learning technology appears to be creating unintentional nudes.

  • This Privacy Ruling Against Facebook and Instagram Could Spell the End of Targeted Ads

    Privacy regulators in the European Union have ruled that Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, can’t make giving up data for targeted ads a condition of joining the social networks, according to reports published Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. The decision threatens to upend the social media giant’s business model and alter the financial underpinnings of the internet.

  • Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as way to help the struggling local news industry. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."

  • E-cigarette maker Juul reaches settlement with nearly 10,000 plaintiffs

    Juul did not disclose the settlement amount as part of the settlement and court process in the federal multidistrict litigation and related JUUL Labs Product Cases. Philip Federico, a lawyer representing 60 school districts in the United States in the litigation against Juul, said the settlement is a "tremendous victory for school districts burdened by the vaping epidemic", adding that funds from it will allow school districts to recover the costs of combating the epidemic.

  • Walker, Warnock Trade Top Spot in Tight Georgia Senate Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker traded leads, with less than a percentage point separating the two candidates, as ballots were counted in their hotly contested Georgia runoff election. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Falls On Production, Price Cut Reports

    Tesla is cutting China prices again and reportedly will cut Shanghai output due to weak demand. BYD sales leapt again.

  • Why this cruise stock remains JPMorgan’s favorite as leisure travel keeps roaring

    The outlook for cruise stocks is still "more positive than not," according to a JPMorgan analyst, but not all names are worth buying.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says that he'll get his money back from FTX and that the exchange needs to be audited before Sam Bankman-Fried can be found guilty of wrongdoing

    "I've told all of my lawyers: Keep your phasers on stun until we have facts," O'Leary said. "Then we're going to get that money back."

  • Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh attended Lattice Semiconductor Corp's (NASDAQ: LSCC) launch event for its mid-range FPGA (Avant), based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) 16nm FinFET process technology. The technology will likely target low-power edge applications with enhanced capabilities in AI inferencing. The analyst noted that compared to the prior generation Nexus, Avant provides up to 5x higher capacity, 10x more bandwidth, and 30x faster performance. Against competit

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.