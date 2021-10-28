Stocks get reality check from earnings, central banks in focus

Man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Hideyuki Sano
·3 min read

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05% <.MIWD00000PUS> in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with fall of 1.1%.

Mainland Chinese shares slipped 0.2% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1%.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.51% from all-time high hit on Tuesday though the Nasdaq ended little changed, thanks to strong earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.

Still, earning reports are also showing the largest U.S. manufacturers including General Motors, General Electric, 3M and Boeing face logistics headaches and higher costs due to global supply bottlenecks that are likely to persist into next year.

GM lost 5.4% following their earnings release on Wednesday.

In Asia, Japan's robot maker Fanuc tumbled 8.5% while IT conglomerate Fujitsu shed 9.8% as their earning showed a bigger than expected impact from chip shortages.

"The working assumption in the market has been that the impact of a chip shortage will fade by the end of year. But if it remains a problem next year, investors will surely feel less confident about the outlook," said Masayuki Murata, general manager of balanced portfolio investment at Sumitomo Life Insurance.

With global supply disruption fuelling worries about inflation, investors are keeping close eye on whether the world's central banks will look to reduce their generous pandemic stimulus measures more quickly.

The Bank of Canada ended its quantitative easing sooner than expected and signalled it could hike interest rates earlier than previously thought, as soon as April 2022.

The BoC's action fanned expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve, too, could move faster towards rate hikes, with Fed funds rate futures pricing in two rate hikes by end-2022.

The Fed is almost unanimously expected to announce tapering of its bond purchase at its policy meeting next week.

The two-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 0.528% and last stood at 0.501%. At the start of October, it was around 0.26%.

In contrast, longer-dated yields fell in part as a tighter monetary policy is likely to tame inflation down the road.

The 10-year U.S. notes yields dropped to 1.545%, compared with a five-month peak of 1.705% touched a week ago.

Also helping to drive global bond yields lower was a plunge in UK Gilts yields after Britain's government cut its borrowing forecasts more than expected.

The 10-year Gilt yield fell 12.8 basis points on Wednesday, its biggest decline since March 2020, to 0.982%.

In foreign exchange markets, the Canadian dollar held firm at C$1.2362 per dollar following the BoC's surprise.

Other major currencies were on hold ahead of policy announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank later in the day, though no major changes are expected.

The yen stood at 113.73 per dollar, off its four-year low of 114.695 touched last week while the euro changed hands at $1.1600.

Oil prices fell after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. [O/R]

The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long positions after strong gains in recent weeks brought both the Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks to multi-year highs.

Brent fell 1.8% to $83.07 per barrel, off Monday's seven-year high of $86.70 while U.S. crude fetched $81.25 per barrel, down 1.7% and off Monday's peak of $85.41, a seven-year high.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea exports seen up for 12th month; CPI rate near decade high: Reuters poll

    South Korean exports are set for a 12th consecutive month of growth in October, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while inflation for the month will likely increase at its fastest pace in nearly a decade due to surging energy and commodities prices. Outbound shipments were seen growing 27.0% year-on-year, according to the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists, much faster than the 16.7% recorded in September. Economists in Thursday's poll also saw South Korea's total imports growing 40.1% year-on-year in October.

  • EBay Stock Slips as Earnings Top Forecasts and Guidance Falls Short

    The online marketplace earned more than expected for the third quart, but gross merchandise value fell.

  • Australian supermarkets form 'task force' to tackle pallet shortage

    Australia's two largest supermarket operators have formed a "task force" to solve a shortage of delivery pallets, the No. 2 grocery chain said on Thursday, the strongest sign of the sector's exposure to supply chain problems gripping the world. Coles Group Ltd CEO Steven Cain said the company and larger rival Woolworths Group Ltd had joined industry body the Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC) to address a shortage of the wooden crates, linked to a lack of raw material and extended lockdowns. Meanwhile, the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, home to 40% of Australia's 25 million people, have been in months-long lockdowns, causing freight stoppages.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for November 2021

    These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Ebay slides on guidance despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre takes a look at what's triggering the slide.

  • Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

    Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Fizzles Again; Ford Signals Earnings Breakout

    Stocks closed at lows again Wednesday, despite big gains from Microsoft and Google. Ford jumped late on earnings.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Bought More Robinhood Ahead of Earnings Flop

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, expanded its bets for Robinhood Markets Inc. in the days before the brokerage’s quarterly revenue missed expectations and sent shares spiraling.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA pair of Ark exchange-traded funds bought more than 836,000 shares, worth at least $32.4 mil

  • Is Micron Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    For the past half year or so, Micron (MU) shares have been trending south, as a tougher pricing environment for its computer memory products and macro developments (mostly the supply chain issues behind a lack of non-memory components which has led to some customers cutting back on memory and storage purchases) have had their part to play in weakening sentiment. The company’s latest move has also raised eyebrows in some quarters. Last week, the company said that over the next 10 years it intends

  • Brent falls to two-week low after inventory shock

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a second straight day, with Brent hitting its lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude. Brent crude dropped $1.36, or 1.6%, to $83.22 a barrel by 0130 GMT, a two-week low, having declined by 2.1% in the previous session. Crude stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Department said, more than double the 1.9 million-barrel gain forecast by analysts.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) third-quarter results reflect strength across search, advertising and cloud businesses.

  • A Big Day for Tech Earnings

    A quick read-through of the top tech earnings from yesterday.

  • Man killed in Cheviot shooting after 'inspiring' turnaround

    Kenneth Hodge, a Cheviot man shot to death Monday, was convicted in a 2008 armed robbery of Boy Scouts selling Christmas trees. Some of his victims believed he had changed.

  • Curve Control Under Attack in Australia as Traders Bet on Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign bond yields surged Thursday after the central bank chose not to defend its yield target, raising speculation that it could adjust its policy guidance next week. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe rate on the April 2024 note more than doubled, jumping as much as 30 basis points to 0.51%. That took the

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

    Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5) are a favorite vehicle among risk-tolerant investors for a host of reasons. This strategy creates instant leverage for shareholders (potentially amplifying returns) in a manner similar to buying a call or a put option, without having to worry about the all-important problem of an expiration date. Companies with exceedingly low share prices, however, often have underlying fundamental problems or operate in a high-risk industry (e.g., clinical-stage biotechs).

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.