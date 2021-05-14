Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears, for now

FILE PHOTO: First trading day of stock market in Tokyo
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets on Friday, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that would benefit most from an economic revival.

The rally interrupted a three-day rout for stocks globally, as market jitters over accelerating U.S. inflation were calmed by Federal Reserve officials reiterating that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory.

Tokyo's Nikkei jumped 2.2%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8%,

Chinese blue chips rose 1.7%, while Australia's benchmark rallied 0.8%.

"U.S. equities were up, so there is a bit of relief in Asia," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

However, "we certainly are going to have some volatility near-term," as markets react to CPI and other economic indicators for clues on the path for U.S. monetary policy.

The Fed may open the discussion on tapering its asset purchases as soon as the policy meeting next month, he said.

Data on Wednesday showed annual U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose the most in over a decade, prompting markets to wager on earlier policy tightening and sending stock markets tumbling.

However, the reassurance from Fed officials about the transitory nature of inflation has for now stemmed the equities sell-off.

Among Fed speakers overnight, Governor Christopher Waller signalled that rates won't rise until policymakers either see inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.

"Inflation, it seems, matters less today than yesterday," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients.

"The buy-the-dip crowd were out in force," suggesting that recent selling was "a pullback within a bull market," he said.

S&P 500 futures pointed to further gains of 0.4% when the market reopens, following a 1.2% rally in the index on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.

The rally was led by shares in small-cap companies, chip makers and transportation providers - businesses that stand to gain as the United States emerges from the pandemic-induced recession.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which had spiked 7 basis points following Wednesday's CPI print in the biggest daily rise in two months, fell by nearly 4 basis points overnight and eased further in Asian trading to 1.6539%. [US/]

The U.S. currency was steady against a basket of its major peers, with the dollar index consolidating around the 90.70 level for a second day on Friday, following Wednesday's 0.6% jump.

Gold traded at around $1,822 an ounce at the end of the week, largely unchanged from the previous day, when it recovered some of Wednesday's losses.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered to just below $50,000 on Friday, after plunging to a 2-1/2-month low of $45,700 in the previous session when a media report of a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk's reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency.

Much smaller rival dogecoin jumped as much as 20% to $0.52 after Musk said on Twitter that he was involved in work to improve the token's transaction efficiency.

Oil prices remained subdued following a drop on Thursday, pausing a recent rally as investors turned their attention to the coronavirus crisis in India, and as the top U.S. fuel pipeline network resumed operations after being shut due to a cyber attack. [O/R]

Brent crude declined 0.4% to $66.79 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.3% to $63.62 a barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Has This Good News for All Americans

    Do I need to wear a mask outside if I am vaccinated? This is one of the biggest questions people are asking, especially since recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn't crystal clear. On Wednesday, during an interview with CBS This Morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered the question once and for all. Read on to find out what Dr. Fauci has to say about whether or not you need to wear a mask outside if you are vaccinated, and for a few other key points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Caught COVID and Maybe Didn't Know It.If You Are Vaccinated, You Don't Need to Wear a Mask Outdoors, Says Dr. FauciAccording to Dr. Fauci, it isn't necessary for vaccinated people to wear a mask while they are outdoors. "We've got to make that transition," Fauci said. "If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside."There is only one situation when vaccinated people should mask up. "It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask," he stated. "But any other time, if you're vaccinated and you're outside, put aside your mask. You don't have to wear it."RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say ExpertsWear a Mask in Crowds, Vaccinated or NotAfter the CDC updated their guidance in late April, advising that while vaccinated people can go unmasked at small outdoor gatherings they should still wear one in crowded settings, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), weighed in. "If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked," she said during a virtual White House briefing. "Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present. We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved."RELATED: The #1 Reason You Could Get Cancer, According to ScienceDr. Fauci Also Said the Vaccine Was Safe for KidsAlso on CBS This Morning, Fauci said: "The information that we have now with literally almost 200 million people having been vaccinated here in the United States and worldwide, I mean, we've administered 264 million doses in the United States: The safety profile is really quite firm and sound…..I mean, it's the perfectly normal thing to be concerned about your children and to question, and that's the reason why you want to get them as much information as you possibly can and be very open and transparent about the information."RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts SayDr. Fauci Said It's Essential for Kids to Get Vaccinated, for Two Reasons"It is very important for children to get vaccinated," Fauci said on CBS This Morning, "One, because even though it's quite true that if children get infected, the seriousness of the infection in children is clearly less than the potential in certain adults, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions. But we are all starting to see younger people get into serious trouble, again at a very low rate, but serious trouble. But the other aspect of it that they need to understand is that when children get infected, even though they may not in fact get serious illness, they could inadvertently and innocently passing the infection on to someone else, perhaps another member of the family who is vulnerable and could get into trouble."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" CancersHow to Stay Safe During the Rest of This PandemicSo follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered when needed, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 'Dragons' Den' welcomes youngest ever Dragon as Steven Bartlett joins show

    He's replacing Tej Lalvani on the BBC programme.

  • Former Congressman on no longer affiliating with GOP: ‘I’m about there’

    Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia speaks about his personal journey with the GOP becoming a party of lies and disinformation, and how the extremism is driving him closer to disaffiliating from the party

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • Active-Duty Marine Charged for Fighting With a Cop During Capitol Riot

    FBIAn active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.” Hunter Palm. FBI In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says. Michael Adams. FBI After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint. Brittiany Angelina Dillon. FBI In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

    Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen's harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

  • Goldie Hawn says she was 'very depressed' and 'couldn't even go outside in public' when she first became famous in her 20s

    "I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home. I wanted to marry a dentist," the Oscar winner told "Good Morning Britain."

  • US vows to stand by ally Australia against China

    The Biden administration vowed Thursday to stand by Australia in its worsening trade and other disputes with China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Australian counterpart that the U.S. “will not leave Australia alone on the field — or maybe I should say ‘alone on the pitch’ — in the face of economic coercion by China.” Like the United States and China, Australia and China are in the midst of several major disputes as Beijing seeks to apply pressure over commerce and influence.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies

  • Coronavirus vaccines are exceeding expectations in the real world - even in the face of variants

    In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.

  • Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

    Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview. The Denver-based voting technology vendor sued Powell and others who spread false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Bill Gates reportedly told his golf buddies that his marriage to Melinda Gates was 'loveless'

    Before his divorce announcement, Bill Gates told golf buddies that he and his wife, Melinda French Gates, "were living separate lives."

  • China says Xiaomi removal from U.S. blacklist "beneficial"

    China’s commerce ministry on Thursday welcomed the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker that was imposed under former President Donald Trump. “China has always believed that removing sanctions and restrictions and stopping suppression of Chinese companies will benefit China, the United States, and the world,” Gao Feng, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said at a news briefing Thursday.

  • Death of student in China triggers questions, protests

    On Mother's Day, around 9 p.m., a woman in Chengdu in southwestern China was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had died. Distraught, she went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School immediately, but could not even enter the school grounds, she wrote in a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts on Monday that were shared hundreds of thousands of times this week. People online called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.