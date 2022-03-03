Stocks Rise on Powell Reassurance; Brent Tops $116: Markets Wrap

Stocks Rise on Powell Reassurance; Brent Tops $116: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday in the wake of reassuring comments on monetary-policy tightening from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while crude oil extended gains sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan led a climb in an Asian share index, while China and Hong Kong fluctuated. U.S. futures dipped after broad rallies lifted the S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 on Wednesday.

Powell in testimony to U.S. lawmakers backed a measured Fed interest-rate liftoff and vigilance on inflation, while indicating the world’s biggest economy can weather higher borrowing costs.

The sanctions imposed on Russia have caused traders to back away from its resources, stoking fears of shortfalls in energy, grains and metals. Brent crude scaled $116 a barrel, and a commodity index is at a record high.

Haven demand triggered by the war moderated a little. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand retreated. Treasuries suffered sharp losses in the Wall Street session and have pared only a portion of the drop. The U.S. 10-year yield -- at about 1.85% -- remains below the 2% levels seen before Russia’s action. The dollar ticked higher, while gold was steady.

Powell voiced support for a quarter-point Fed rate hike later this month. He also indicated the central bank may have to take tougher action if price pressures don’t start to ease.

The Fed chair managed to “appease risk-markets by ruling out a 50 basis-points hike in March, while simultaneously promising inflation vigilance at following meetings,” Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell and Edward Acton wrote in a note.

The Fed and other key monetary authorities appear intent on pushing ahead with tighter policy, while keeping a wary eye on the Russia-Ukraine war and its possible implications for global economic momentum. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday began what’s expected to be a series of interest-rate hikes.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for a “rapid withdrawal of policy accommodation,” while his Chicago counterpart Charles Evans said monetary policy is currently “wrong-footed” and needs to be upwardly adjusted toward neutrality.

Volatility

“It’s really time for investors to be prepared for more volatility, especially in the bond markets” as the Fed has yet to commence balance-sheet reduction, Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

The ostracism of Russia’s markets continues: MSCI Inc. is eliminating the country’s equities from the firm’s widely-tracked emerging-markets index, and Russia will be deleted from all FTSE Russell equity indexes.

Russia’s credit rating was cut six levels to junk by Fitch Ratings, which said the severity of international sanctions could undermine the nation’s capability and willingness to service debt. Moody’s also lowered its rating to junk.

What to watch this week:

  • ECB publishes the account of its February meeting, Thursday

  • Eurozone Markit services PMI, PPI, unemployment, Thursday

  • U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

  • U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.6%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.3%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.3%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.60 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3213 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.1098, down 0.2%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.85%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 2.15%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $113.94 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,930.39 an ounce, up 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Cut to Junk by Moody’s, Fitch as Sanctions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s credit rating was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings as risks mount that international sanctions imposed in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine could undermine its capability and willingness to service debt.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Rom

  • Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist

    Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia have decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude. Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel, the highest since August 2013.

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Biden's State of the Union speech draws 38 million viewers

    An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, according to Nielsen ratings. Biden's first address to Congress after taking office, in 2021, drew about 27 million people, while Trump's comparable 2017 inaugural joint session of Congress address was seen by 47.7 million.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Videos from the Children's Hospital in Ukraine

    Long time donor to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the iconic actress has been raising money for the non-profit through her company My Hand In Yours

  • Unite against climate change - Ukraine scientist

    A leading climate expert says the Ukraine invasion is closing the window of opportunity to curb global warming.

  • China's Feb services activity expands at slowest rate in six months

    Activity in China's services sector in February expanded at the slowest pace in six months, as the sprawling industry reels from the government's tough containment measures to stop the spread of local COVID-19 outbreaks, a survey showed on Thursday. The softer reading contrasted with a slight pickup in the services sector growth in an official survey on Monday, although both results pointed to a still soft expansion as the industry remains vulnerable to disruptions amid China's zero-COVID approach. A sub-index for new business in the private survey stood at 48.8 in February, the first decline since August last year, as services firms reported measures to contain COVID cases, including the travel restrictions, impacted client demand.

  • Gold end lower, falling from 13-month high as talks between Russia and Ukraine look to resume

    Gold futures log their first loss in three sessions on Wednesday, with prices pulling back a day after settlings at a 13-month high as talks between Russia and Ukraine were poised to resume, helping to ease haven demand for the metal.

  • Federal Reserve chairman says interest rates to rise

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified Wednesday that the government will raise interest rates this month to curb rising inflation. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the economic impact.

  • Powell backs 25-basis-point March rate hike

    STORY: “I'm inclined to propose in support of a twenty five basis point rate hike.”Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers he would back a 25-basis-point rate hike in March, and is prepared to go even higher if inflation doesn’t subside in the U.S. as fast as expected. “...those of us on the committee have an expectation that inflation will peak and begin to come down this year. And to the extent inflation comes in higher or is more persistently high than that, then we would be prepared to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis point at a meeting or meetings.”In his testimony before a House panel Wednesday, Powell reiterated the core Fed narrative…. that high inflation, which is running at about three times the central bank's 2% target, and an "extremely tight" labor market warrant higher interest rates.But Powell admitted that the central bank's plan has been complicated by the outbreak of war in Ukraine… raising a host of new risks, from even higher inflation, to slower growth and the possibility of stress in financial markets should the conflict broaden or conditions deteriorate.“…the ultimate economic effects of the war and all of the sanctions and events yet to come are just very highly uncertain. And we need to, we need to understand that.”The Fed slashed rates in 2020 to blunt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is now broad agreement that the current level of borrowing costs is out of step with an economy that has rebounded faster than expected from the crisis.The Fed chief told lawmakers that the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy finally appeared to be easing, and that hiring remains strong, and inflation remains a chief risk.

  • Oath Keepers leader pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, stored weapons for 'civil war'

    Joshua James pleaded guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump campaign adviser Cleta Mitchell, five others

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has subpoenaed Cleta Mitchell and five others they accuse of promoting baseless claims of election fraud and forwarding various efforts to unwind former President Trump's 2020 loss.The subpoenas reach those involved with a number of aspects of the Trump effort to remain in the White House, from its plot to secure alternate electors to certify his victory to plans to seize...

  • How the Food We Eat Can Reprogram Our Genes

    Issouf Sanogo/AFP via GettyBy Monica DusPeople typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level.This communication between food and genes may affect your health, physiology and longevity. The idea that food delivers important messages to an animal’s genome is the focus of a field known as nutrigenomics. This is a

  • Teen rescued after falling 30 feet down a well in rural Virginia, fire officials say

    It took nearly three hours to pull the 16-year-old out.

  • A Ukrainian Climate Scientist is Uniquely Positioned to Explain the Real Threat to the Global Order

    Svitlana Krakovska, a Ukrainian meteorologist, was wary of speaking her mind. On Sunday, sitting next to her sons’ bunk beds in her Kyiv home, she joined a Zoom meeting of the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was giving final approval for Monday’s landmark report on climate adaptation. “The money that is funding this aggression comes from the same [place] as climate change does: fossil fuels,” she says over Zoom on Monday.

  • UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week

    The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that 1 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The agency cautions that the outflows are far from finished: It has predicted that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that projection could be revised upward. In an email, UNHCR spokeswoman Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote, “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

  • Former top US defense officials visit Taiwan amid tensions

    Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen is leading the five-person delegation that is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during the two-day visit. Tsai's office said the delegation had been appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden and the visit would permit “an in-depth exchange of views on Taiwan-U.S. cooperation issues in various fields."

  • U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

    The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces

  • SEC Probing NFT Market: Report

    At issue is whether certain tokens should be considered securities and thus regulated.

  • NYC Is About to Come Into an Extra $3 Billion Thanks to a Real Estate Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City may collect $3 billion more in tax revenue this fiscal year than it projected in November, or $1.4 billion more than Mayor Eric Adams projected last month, bolstered by a rebound in property values and strong residential real estate sales, City Comptroller Brad Lander said. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadel