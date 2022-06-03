Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues

Passersby wearing protective face masks are seen in front of an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei share average in Tokyo
Kanupriya Kapoor
·3 min read

By Kanupriya Kapoor

(Reuters) - Asian shares rose broadly on Friday morning after softer-than-expected U.S. employment data raised the possibility of the Federal Reserve turning less aggressive on its policy tightening stance in coming months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45%, riding on a strong Wall Street close overnight. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.96%, and shares in Seoul opened up 0.77%, while Australia's resource-heavy index was up 0.81%.

Overnight, tech stocks led a rally on Wall Street, lifting the S&P500 1.84%, the Nasdaq Composite 2.68%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.29%.

On Thursday, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. payrolls rising at a slower-than-expected pace last month.

Investors are now looking to the U.S. Labour Department’s comprehensive jobs report, due later on Friday, for confirmation of a slowdown in the employment market, which could convince the Federal Reserve to go slow on interest rate hikes for the rest of the year.

"For equities right now, anything that might be viewed as capping the Fed’s tightening could be viewed as supportive," said ING's Asia head of research Rob Carnell.

"So, therefore, weak macro data becomes positive for stocks."

Economists expect about 325,000 jobs were added last month in the United States and reckon unemployment ticked lower to 3.5%.

"Any deviation from these figures that shows the labour market hanging together better than this might well be negative for equities and vice versa," Carnell said.

Inflation is the biggest worry for the Fed and global policymakers. Fed officials have said that U.S. interest rates would likely continue to be raised aggressively unless inflation moderates.

"Front-end rate hike pressure that had built the day prior on robust economic data immediately eased off after a weaker than expected May ADP employment print, suggesting things are cooling off," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Markets have locked in consecutive 50-basis-point Fed hikes in June and July but the dollar has been pushed around this week by uncertainty about what happens after that.

The U.S. dollar currency index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was 0.039% lower at 101.71, pausing a rally earlier in the week.

The yen has been kept under pressure by super-low interest rates in Japan, and was last steady at 129.80 per dollar, having lost 2% on the greenback this week.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed ahead of the non-farm payrolls data.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 2.9168% while the 2-year yield, which tends to be sensitive to U.S. rate expectations, was down at 2.6438%.

Oil prices ticked up after U.S. crude inventories fell amid high demand, even as oil-producing countries OPEC+ agreed to boost production. Brent futures were up 0.09% at $117.72 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $116.94.

To read Reuters Markets and Finance news, click on https://www.reuters.com/finance/marketsFor the state of play of Asian stock markets please click on:

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.-Taiwan trade talks could outpace Indo-Pacific effort -USTR official

    New U.S. trade negotiations with Taiwan could move more quickly than broader talks with 12 Indo-Pacific countries given strong interest in Taipei and Washington in deepening economic ties, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. There are parallels between the newly launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks and the Taiwan talks, Bianchi told Reuters in an interview, but the latter initiative is aimed at increasing links with Taiwan on specific economic issues. "I think we are eager to get going with Taiwan and to scope out our negotiating mandate there and ... a range of issues from small-medium enterprises to digital trade to labor and we look forward to getting going as quickly as possible," Bianchi said.

  • Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly advance after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output that failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shr

  • 5 Top-Ranked Safe ETF Plays for Those Fearing Market Turmoil

    Against the current backdrop, we highlight some top-ranked ETFs that can be relatively safer bets either backed by their nature or favorable external factors.

  • U.S. stocks end lower as June trading begins on weak note

    All three major U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Wednesday, amid fresh economic data showing manufacturing activity rose in May and remarks by Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations the central bank will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.5%, while the S&P 500 fell around 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.7%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its clos

  • Azov detachment commander discusses situation in Kharkiv, combat training

    The fact that Russian propaganda and society hate the soldiers of the Azov Regiment is a motivating factor for the military, said Anatoliy Sydorenko, commander of the Azov Special Operations Forces, in an inter-view with Radio NV on May 31. Below is an edited transcript of that inter-view.

  • Market strategist: Expect stocks to swing between 'sea of green' and 'bloodbath of red'

    Insigneo CIO Ahmed Riesgo and Yieldstreet Founder and President Michael Weisz join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market's volatility, inflation across continents, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the 2022 inflation outlook.

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts

  • May jobs preview: US job growth likely continued in May amid recession worries

    The U.S. labor market likely remained hot in May, even as tighter monetary conditions and persistent inflation stoke worries of an economic slowdown.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Elon Musk And Tesla Finally Get Good News In June

    June is a month some S&P 500 investors would like to skip. But it's still a good month to stay engaged with stocks, especially Elon Musk's Tesla.

  • Japan Passes Stablecoin Bill That Enshrines Investor Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan became one of the first major economies to introduce a legal framework around stablecoins, the cryptocurrencies thrust into the global spotlight by last month’s collapse of the TerraUSD token. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax says India, Europe, South Korea to supply global doses for 2022

    Novavax says the FDA has inspected its India manufacturing site, paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine authorization soon.

  • Lululemon posts ‘remarkable’ earnings, retailer bests pandemic performance: Analyst

    Barclays Consumer Discretionary Analyst Adrienne Yih analyzes Lululemon's Q1 earnings beat, how the fitness brand expanded its consumer demographics, growing in different apparel categories, and casualization trends appealing to male customers.

  • Staples Stocks May Not Be as Safe as Before, But They May Be Safer Than Everything Else

    Investors should be prepared for slowing sales, increasing input costs, and a pushback from retailers on prices—but they should also be able to count on earnings holding up relatively well.

  • Stock Market Strengthens At Midday; ADP Jobs Report Misses Forecasts Badly

    The S&P 500 reversed higher 0.7% while the Nasdaq composite was up a meaty 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. Indexes were near session highs at midday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain in back-and-forth session as volatile trading continues

    U.S. stocks rose Thursday in another back-and-forth session after concerns over the economy and a weak outlook from market bellwether Microsoft (MSFT) weighed on sentiment in morning trading.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]