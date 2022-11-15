Stocks End Day Higher With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

Stocks End Day Higher With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets Wrap
20
Isabelle Lee and Vildana Hajric
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level since Sept. 19. While equities rallied for most of session, reports that Russian missiles landed in NATO-member Poland briefly bruised sentiment in the afternoon.

Markets have turned risk-on in recent days, trading off a softer-than-expected US consumer price index reading that many reckon will allow the Fed to raise rates in half-point increments. While a slew of Fed speakers in recent days indicated that officials could slow their tempo of rate hikes, they also emphasized that the central bank has more work to do to tame inflation.

On Tuesday, the producer price index for October came in at 8% year-on-year, undershooting the 8.3% estimate and further easing inflation concerns.

Still, some investors are not convinced the recent data will do much to move the Fed.

“Markets appear to be pricing in a best case scenario of a soft landing and falling inflation triggering a Fed pause,” Venu Krishna, head of US equity strategy at Barclays. “In our view, this is not a given and remains a low probability scenario – these are just a few data points on inflation and it needs to be sustained. Even if the Fed eventually pauses, it might not be able to prevent a shallow recession.”

Key events this week:

  • US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

  • Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, Thursday

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

  • US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 4 p.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

  • The MSCI World index fell 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

  • The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0353

  • The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.1863

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 139.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $16,816.92

  • Ether rose 2.1% to $1,251.32

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.78%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.11%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $86.67 a barrel

  • Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,782.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Updates on 5 Stocks: Older, More Health-Conscious and What a Deal!

    Let's look at moves in these businesses and see why one major tech name is offering rare discounts.

  • NYC Taxicab Fares to Rise 23% in First Increase Since 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City taxi riders will see a 23% increase in metered fares following a Tuesday vote from the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapPassengers will also face an increase in ru

  • Port of Los Angeles October imports tumble, pressured by labor worries

    October volume at the busiest U.S. seaport fell to its lowest level since 2009 as shippers sent cargo to alternate trade gateways to avoid potential disruptions from ongoing West Coast port labor talks, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Tuesday. The data comes as ocean trade activity returns to more normalized levels after booming in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Seaports like New York/New Jersey, Savannah and Houston have benefited from the uncertainty surrounding ongoing West Coast port labor talks and continue to report robust results.

  • Trading Semiconductor Stocks as Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semi

    Warren Buffett Bought more than 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor stock last quarter. Here's how to trade it now.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy blames Russian missiles for deadly Poland explosion

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, without producing evidence, that Russian missiles had hit Poland, a NATO country, in what he called a "significant escalation" of the conflict. Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, local firefighters said on Tuesday.

  • BofA Survey Shows Stagflation Fears With No Fed Pivot in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect inflation to finally start falling next year, but they aren’t convinced that will coincide with Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 4

  • Stocks hold onto wavering gains ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre looks at market gains ahead of the day's closing bell, in addition to the bond market, sector gains, and Dow Jones leaders.

  • Little girl spots her photo on box of diapers in store

    A little girl named Jahzara spotted her photo on a box of diapers in a store. She had modeled for the photos two years ago — and finally saw her hard work pay off.

  • Oil and Key Grains Jump After Russian Rockets Hit Poland

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities from oil to corn jumped following media reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland, as the potential for a widening conflict jolted the market out of slowdown-related concerns.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data:

  • Why Datadog, MongoDB, and Atlassian Rallied Big Today

    A softer-than-expected inflation report and large buys from prominent hedge funds caused these software-as-a-service stars to skyrocket.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapDelaware Chancery Court Judge Kathal

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • BlockFi ‘was hobbled’ ahead of FTX’s collapse: Reporter

    Axios Crypto Reporter Crystal Kim sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down BlockFi's entanglement with FTX's bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried's fundraising attempts, and the crypto exchange's outstanding creditors.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Carvana Stock Catches Another Downgrade as Investors Flee

    Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded shares of the online car seller to Hold from Buy. The stock fell 18% on Monday.

  • Fed's tighter monetary policy hasn't dented inflation yet, Bostic says

    (Reuters) -Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he sees little evidence that the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation, and borrowing costs will have to rise further for that to happen. "Tighter money has not yet constrained business activity enough to seriously dent inflation," Bostic said in an essay posted on the Atlanta Fed's website. "I anticipate that more rate hikes will be needed" to get policy sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, he said.

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Drops After SPG Sale to Apollo Leaves Questions

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse AG declined the most among major European banks after analysts pointed to the lack of financial details surrounding the agreed sale of a large part of its securitized products business to Apollo Global Management Inc. Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureS

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).