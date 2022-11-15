Stocks End Day Higher With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level since Sept. 19. While equities rallied for most of session, reports that Russian missiles landed in NATO-member Poland briefly bruised sentiment in the afternoon.

Markets have turned risk-on in recent days, trading off a softer-than-expected US consumer price index reading that many reckon will allow the Fed to raise rates in half-point increments. While a slew of Fed speakers in recent days indicated that officials could slow their tempo of rate hikes, they also emphasized that the central bank has more work to do to tame inflation.

On Tuesday, the producer price index for October came in at 8% year-on-year, undershooting the 8.3% estimate and further easing inflation concerns.

Still, some investors are not convinced the recent data will do much to move the Fed.

“Markets appear to be pricing in a best case scenario of a soft landing and falling inflation triggering a Fed pause,” Venu Krishna, head of US equity strategy at Barclays. “In our view, this is not a given and remains a low probability scenario – these are just a few data points on inflation and it needs to be sustained. Even if the Fed eventually pauses, it might not be able to prevent a shallow recession.”

Key events this week:

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Story continues

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0353

The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.1863

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 139.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $16,816.92

Ether rose 2.1% to $1,251.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.78%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.11%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $86.67 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,782.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.