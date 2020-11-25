Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence

By Katanga Johnson
·3 min read
TV crews talk in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence

TV crews talk in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Asian stocks made early gains on Wednesday, following a world rally overnight that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook.

The main drivers of that exuberance were increasing confidence a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty.

As investors look to 2021, analysts say they are betting the economic recovery will gain steam and that forthcoming virus vaccine shots will ease uncertainty and enable people to pack airplanes and fill stadiums, restaurants and other places hardest hit by crisis.

President Donald Trump's apparent willingness to comply with the formal transfer of power also boosted investor sentiment, following weeks of legal challenges to the election results. The General Services Administration told Biden this week that he could formally begin the handover process.

Reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary -- a move that could shift the focus heavily toward efforts to tackle growing economic inequality -- also cheered markets.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.16% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.17% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.36%.

"Sentiment is running very hot as we come to the end of a cracker month for risk assets, so it does make you wonder whether the market is starting to exhibit signs of euphoria, and is due for a bit of a retracement in the short-term," said IG Australia markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

"But for all the risks the pandemic poses over the next few months...market participants appear happy to look through it all, and position for a post-pandemic world."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54%, the S&P 500 gained 1.62% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.91% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.08%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.45%.

Bitcoin rose over 5% and has $20,000 in sight, with traders expecting volatility ahead due partly to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in U.S. markets. Gold fell for the fifth session in six.

"Trading conditions are likely to be volatile for the remainder of the week and crypto traders should expect $1,000 swings in the matter of minutes," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

U.S. crude fell 0.18% to $44.83 per barrel and Brent was at $47.91, up 4.02% on the day while the dollar index fell 0.395%, under pressure from Yellen's expected push for fiscal stimulus, analysts say.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose to 0.8848%, from 0.882% late on Tuesday.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,806.36 an ounce.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Latest Stories

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • After senate run, Harrison launching PAC to boost Democrats

    On the heels of his record-breaking but unsuccessful bid to oust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina's Jaime Harrison on Tuesday launched a political action committee, utilizing his newly minted status as a fundraising powerhouse to try to provide a sustained boost to other Democrats that he hopes can help flip more areas from red to blue. Dirt Road PAC will focus on long term investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties like intensive voter registration efforts in areas that have been seen by Democrats as harder to win, Harrison told The Associated Press ahead of the official launch. “The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grassroots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win - that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP on Monday.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference

    President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."> President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. > Trump spoke briefly about the stock market and took no questions.> > After he leaves, you can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel This year's turkey presidential pardon went to a gobbler named Corn

  • Joshua Wong and fellow activists plead guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

    Mr Wong and two fellow activists are now facing jail for taking part in last year's protests.

  • Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court

    The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden’s win in the state official on Tuesday, approving the state's final canvass of the Nov. 3 election. The unanimous action by the seven nonpartisan justices sends to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the western U.S. battleground state to Biden. The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent sending vote-by-mail ballots to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Scott Peterson among death row prisoners who got Covid unemployment benefit from California

    Officials say more than 35,000 prisoners have filed claims during the pandemic

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines

    Taiwan marked the start of construction of a new fleet of domestically developed submarines in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Tuesday (November 24). At the ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to defend the democratic island's sovereignty and called the move a "historic milestone" for Taiwan's defensive capabilities. "Today's construction of a national submarine -- they demonstrate the power and independence of national defense which is strengthening day-by-day." The event was attended by the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, Brent Christensen, as this is a key project supported by the United States. The U.S. government in 2018 gave the green light for U.S. manufacturers to participate in the program, a move widely seen as helping Taiwan secure major components, though it is unclear which U.S. companies are involved. State-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan said it would deliver the first of eight planned submarines in 2025, giving a major boost to Tsai's military-modernisation and self-sufficiency plan. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but Tsai has made development of an advanced home-grown defense industry a priority. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military activities nearby. Chinese forces have, on occasion, flown fighter jets across the unofficial buffer median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

  • Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

    President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Biden's transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump gave the go-ahead for federal funds to start flowing to Biden so that he can carry out his transition duties before his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • J Paul Getty's grandson found dead in Texas hotel room

    John Gilbert Getty, a grandson of billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty, has been found dead in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas. The death of the 52-year-old composer, who was the heir to a $5 billion fortune, is the latest tragedy to be suffered by the Getty family whose history has been marked by drug addiction, tabloid scandals, legal disputes, an abduction and several premature deaths. It is unclear how Mr Getty died, although foul play is not suspected. A post-mortem examination is due to be held. The death of Mr Getty, who had a 25-year-old daughter, was announced by a family spokesman. 'With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty,'' the statement read. "John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. "His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John's mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. "John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Republican former national security officials urge party to demand Trump concession

    More than 100 former Republican national security officials demanded on Monday that party leaders denounce President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the presidential election, calling it a dangerous and anti-democratic assault on U.S. institutions. Comprising some of the most senior national security officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, the group decried the failure of most congressional Republicans to condemn Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election. The group - Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden - which formed in August and whose members campaigned against Trump, was particularly critical of Republican congressional leaders in a published letter.

  • 'They're defenseless': Rescue workers save animals after hurricane

    As residents in Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands clean up after the Category 5 Hurricane Iota -- the strongest storm of the season -- devastated the area, one Colombian rescue organization is making sure that the islands’ animals are not forgotten. "Imagine the terror that these animals feel right now, for example during the hurricane. It's terrible." That’s Juliana del Castillo, the director of Fundacion Animal Heart Islands. "We can't sleep thinking about how the little animals are suffering all the bad weather of the hurricane without being able to protect themselves." Last Friday she accompanied police on San Andres as they captured a dog in poor physical condition. "What happens is the animals are stuck outside, they're defenseless, so we've always wanted to help animals and we do it with all our hearts, we do it simply as a vocation, as something that we like to do." Hurricane Iota last week hit San Andres and Providencia. The storm killed an estimated 40 people across Central America and Colombia, including at least two in Providencia.