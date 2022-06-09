Stocks Struggle on Inflation Gloom Amid Higher Oil: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks wavered in Asia on Thursday and bonds were again on the back foot, weighed down by the impact of high inflation.

Equities were mixed in Japan and fell in Australia and South Korea. Hong Kong may offer a modicum of relief from an ongoing rally in Chinese tech shares that’s predicated on an easing regulatory crackdown and loosening Covid curbs.

US futures fluctuated after Wall Street snapped a two-day rally on a climb in oil past $122 a barrel that stoked worries about rising costs and monetary tightening.

Benchmark Treasury yields held above 3% and New Zealand’s 10-year yield touched the highest level in seven years. The dollar-yen pair is dominating foreign-exchange markets, with the weakness in Japan’s currency putting the 2002 high of 135.15 in play.

Markets remain fixated on the risk of a downturn triggered by interest-rate hikes across much of the world to quell price pressures.

The OECD added to the gloom with a warning that the global economy will pay a “hefty price” for Russia’s war in Ukraine in the form of weaker growth, stronger inflation and potentially long-lasting damage to supply chains.

“Our view is that the chance of recession by the end of 2023 is 40% or so,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. An “upward surprise” from the US consumer-price index release Friday could flatten the Treasury yield curve, she added.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank Thursday is set to wind down trillions of euros of asset purchases in a prelude to a rate hike expected in July that would cement a path toward exiting eight years of negative rates.

The dollar “could be pulled lower by a stronger euro on the back of a hawkish pivot by the ECB,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

Trade data are due later in China. Shanghai’s reopening from a two-month long Covid lockdown may have provided a temporary boost: economists predict exports grew 8% year-on-year in May, up from 3.9% in April.

Key events to watch this week:

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P ASX/200 index shed 0.7%

South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.6%

Hang Seng futures added 0.6% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0715

The Japanese yen was at 134.43 per dollar, down 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7002 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.03%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 3.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $122.17 a barrel

Gold was at $1,852.63 an ounce

