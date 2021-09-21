Stocks see lowest drop since May

Monday, stocks saw the biggest drop in months due to a Chinese property developer on the brink of bankruptcy. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the impact on the market, what investors should do now and if this will impact the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

  • Treasury yields post biggest daily drop since August amid worries of potential spillover from China’s Evergrande

    U.S. Treasury yields fall, as the potential collapse of a Chinese property development company rattled investors, raising the prospect of a spillover into other global markets.

  • China Evergrande default fears haunt investors

    Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande plunged by as much as 7% on Tuesday.That's after it tumbled 10% the previous day.It has two repayment deadlines looming ahead, one this Thursday.Investors fear the giant could default on its mountain of debt, and spark a failure throughout China's property sector and everything exposed to it: first the banks, then the broader market.Evergrande has $305 billion in liabilities, equivalent to 2% of China's GDP.The pressure to sell was high in Asia. The Hang Seng Index was at its lowest point in 11 months in morning trade.Japan's Nikkei fell nearly 2%, returning from a Monday holiday.A S&P report on Monday said there was a slim chance of Beijing bailing out the firm.S&P Global Ratings believed Beijing would "only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy."And that - "Evergrande failing alone would unlikely result in such a scenario."Evergrande's chairman Hui Ka Yan tried to downplay its debt crunch, though.In a letter to staff on Tuesday, coinciding with China's mid-autumn festival, he said the firm will 'walk out of its darkest moment', and deliver property projects as pledged.Investors in Evergrande, however, remained on edge.The Chinese government has been largely quiet about Evergrande on the public holiday.There was no mention of the firm's troubles in major state media.

  • CIA officer reports Havana syndrome symptoms on India trip -reports

    A CIA officer who was traveling with agency director William Burns to India this month reported symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome, CNN and the New York Times reported on Monday. Some 200 U.S. officials and family members have been sickened by Havana syndrome, a mysterious set of ailments that include migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her arrival to Hanoi for three hours after the U.S. embassy there said someone had reported a health incident consistent with Havana syndrome.

  • Serbs block roads in Kosovo in protest over licence plate restrictions

    Serbs in the north of Kosovo blocked roads on Monday near border crossings with Serbia after authorities barred cars with Serbian licence plates from coming into Kosovo. Kosovo police are forcing all drivers from Serbia to remove or hide their car plates and use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days and cost 5 euros. Serbia, which lost control of Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombing, does not recognise Kosovo and has not been allowing cars with Kosovo licence plates to enter the country.

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • Conoco-Shell Deal Shows Split Between U.S. and European Oil

    European and American oil companies are taking very different approaches to the future of energy. ConocoPhillips (ticker: COP) has made one of the largest deals in energy in the past year, agreeing to buy  Royal Dutch Shell ‘s (RDS.B) assets in the Permian Basin for $9.5 billion in cash. Conoco is obtaining roughly 225,000 acres and producing properties in Texas and more than 600 miles of operated crude oil, gas, and water pipelines and infrastructure.

  • Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies tumble as China sends shudders down markets

    As risk-sensitive assets plunged, bitcoin shed over $3,000.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.