Stocks Seen Steady After U.S. Jobs Fuel Taper Talk: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to start the week steady after a better-than-expected increase in U.S. payrolls fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to a pullback of stimulus.

Futures rose in Australia, but they fell in Hong Kong earlier. Japan markets are closed for a holiday. On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed to a record, led by financials and materials, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell. U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating momentum in the labor market as it grapples with hiring challenges.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.3% and the dollar strengthened against major peers. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the holiday in Tokyo.

The jobs report fanned expectations the central bank will start to cut back stimulus as it wrestles with inflation well above target even as the delta virus variant spreads. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan added to the speculation Friday, saying he’d support adjusting purchases soon but in a gradual manner. U.S. inflation data this week will be a key marker for investors trying to gauge how acute price pressures are, ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later this month.

“Shares remain vulnerable to a short-term correction with possible triggers being the upswing in global coronavirus cases, the inflation scare and U.S. taper talk and geopolitical risks,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in a note.

China’s inflation data this week could also provide a reason to slow the bullish momentum in its sovereign bonds’ world-beating rally.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the progress of the vote on the $550 billion U.S. infrastructure package.

On the virus front, Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious-disease doctor, said he’s “strongly in favor” of speeding booster shots to people with weakened immune systems, a further sign of how the delta variant continues to shift the strategies for curbing the pandemic.

Elsewhere, gold fell below $1,800 after the jobs report. Bitcoin traded around $43,000 after hitting the highest since May over the weekend. Crude oil declined, capping its worst week since October on concern the delta virus strain will hamper demand growth.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin; Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester; Kansas City Fed President Esther George among Fed speakers through the weekChina PPI, CPI due MondayThe U.S. consumer price index on Wednesday is forecast to show prices increased again in JulyOPEC Monthly Oil Market Report due Thursday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.27 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4801 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% FridayThe euro was at $1.1762

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 1.30% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $68.28 a barrelGold fell 2.3% to $1,763.03 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing

  • Receivers, newcomers shine in Clemson’s first practice of preseason

    Is Clemson ‘Wide Receiver U’? How are the freshmen coming along? Here’s what stood out during practice No. 1.

  • Olympics-Diving-China's Cao advances to men's 10m platform diving finals

    China's Cao Yuan advanced to the men's 10 metre platform diving finals at the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, as he looks to earn a seventh diving gold for his country in Tokyo. Cao, who won gold in the 10m synchronised event in London and the 3m individual in Rio, got off to a slow start in the semi-finals in Tokyo, finishing the first round in the sixth position. He finished with 513.70 points, 32.85 ahead of his compatriot Yang Jian.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • All of Wall Street’s pandemic weirdness is about to be on display

    Wall Street has gotten weird during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of that weirdness is about to be on full display.

  • Elliott: Women at the Tokyo Olympics win big and prove there's infinite beauty in sweat

    Women win big at Tokyo Olympics, push for more gender-balanced Games as they were staged in an anxious, COVID-driven hush without the energy of fans.

  • CG: SEA@NYY - 08/08/21

    Condensed Game: Seager hit a go-ahead RBI ground-rule double in the 8th, backing Kikuchi's superb start to lead Mariners to win over Yankees

  • Fauci hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will get FDA’s full approval within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

  • China finishes off single greatest Olympic diving contest

    China finished off the single greatest diving performance in Olympic history on Saturday, when Cao Yuan outdueled his teammate to win the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving the Chinese gold medals in seven of eight events at the Tokyo Games. China’s 12 diving medals tied the record for most won in the sport at a single Olympics. The only event the Chinese didn’t win in Tokyo was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second.

  • Crypto Long & Short: How Do You Measure Relative Value in Crypto?

    Until recently, the manipulable “market cap” was nearly all investors had to go on when measuring the relative value of digital assets. More sophisticated yardsticks are emerging.

  • Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

    Qualcomm's offer could "reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna," the board said in a statement. "As a result of the Board's determination, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger Agreement engage in discussions with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Proposal and Veoneer intends to do so."

  • Several ex-NFL players rip Joe Judge: ‘He’s too worried about his ego’

    Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 loss to Mariners, including near-perfect outing from Luis Gil

    Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.

  • Breakdancing (yes, breakdancing) in, baseball, softball, karate out for 2024 Paris Olympics

    As organizers try to get younger athletes and younger viewers interested, sports such as breakdancing are getting a chance at Olympic glory.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • This Fund Manager Loves to Invest in Companies You Can’t Live Without. Here Are the Stocks He Loves.

    Sonu Kalra, who manages the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth fund, invests in companies whose products or services customers can’t live without. That has led to holdings like Amazon.com, Apple, and Alphabet.