Stocks Set for Cautious Open Amid Dollar Strength: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a cautious open Friday amid dollar strength and choppy conditions in global markets driven by tightening monetary policy to tackle elevated inflation.

Futures slipped for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong. US contracts wavered after a volatile S&P 500 session that saw the index rebound to close little changed.

Concerns about an economic slowdown remain front-and-center for investors, bolstering the dollar and sovereign bonds. A greenback gauge is on its longest streak of weekly gains since 2018. The Treasury 10-year yield slid to 2.85%.

Panic in the highly speculative cryptocurrency market abated. Bitcoin, down about 39% in 2022, was trading near $28,000.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is likely to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at each of its next two meetings, while leaving open the possibility it could do more.

A global wave of monetary tightening, China’s Covid lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine have roiled a range of assets this year and left world shares on the cusp of a bear market.

“It’s a very tough time in the market,” Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re holding just still and quiet and patient and waiting for some more insights as to where we’re going. We still see a lot of volatility on the horizon.”

The latest US data showed producer prices jumped 11% from April last year, signaling that consumer inflation could continue to stay high.

In China, Beijing officials denied the city will be locked down. Residents flocked to grocery stores amid growing concern the Chinese capital will step up curbs to fight a persistent Covid outbreak.

Elsewhere, oil was around $106 a barrel and wheat prices rallied as the war continues to impact commodities.

European Union nations say it may be time to consider delaying a push to ban Russian oil if the bloc can’t persuade Hungary to back the embargo.

Wheat production in Ukraine, one of the biggest growers, will fall by one-third compared to last year, according to a US forecast.

Here are key events to watch this week:

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:11 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures dropped 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures retreated 0.1%

Hang Seng futures declined 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro was at $1.0383

The Japanese yen was at 128.58 per dollar, down 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.8263 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 2.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $106.79 a barrel

Gold was at $1,822.93 an ounce

