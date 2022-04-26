Bonds Rise, Stocks Struggle Amid China Covid Worry: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks struggled to make progress Tuesday and bonds rose amid economic threats from China’s Covid outbreak and aggressive Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities were mixed in Japan, edged up in South Korea and slid in Australia, while U.S. futures wavered. Most of Beijing is being tested for the virus, subduing sentiment by fanning fears of an unprecedented lockdown in the city.

Treasuries climbed along with sovereign notes in Australia and New Zealand. That reflected demand for havens as investors fret over the risk of global economic downturn. A gauge of the dollar pared an advance.

The yuan pared its biggest loss since 2015 after the People’s Bank of China cut the amount of money banks must set aside in reserve for foreign-currency holdings, effectively increasing the supply of dollars in the domestic market.

Oil held a retreat below $100 a barrel, weighed down by the threat to demand from China. The virus outbreak in the world’s biggest crude importer is another source of commodity-market volatility alongside Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prospect of much slower economic expansion alongside persistent inflation is leading to a febrile mood in markets. The panoply of risks spans the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, Fed tightening and the grinding war. The search for portfolio buffers in the U.S. is evident in the highest relative cost of loss-protecting put contracts in two years.

“It’s a question of what’s monetary policy going to look like and it’s super unknown,” Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

Story continues

China’s stock market will open later at the lowest level in about two years after a near-5% plunge in the benchmark CSI 300 Index on Monday. Pressure is mounting on China’s leaders to take more steps to support the economy.

“For the time being, the specter of more severe restrictions in China is not being traded from the inflationary side, but rather as a detriment to the global recovery and as a demand-negative shock,” Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen, strategists at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

They added they are “less convinced that the situation will be enough to materially shift the FOMC’s aggressiveness.”

Wall Street shares closed a choppy session higher Monday after Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. and as dip buyers emerged ahead of big-tech earnings reports.

What will be the 2022 peak in U.S. 10-year yields and in which quarter will it happen? And what rock or pop song best encapsulates Fed monetary policy? Get involved in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey by clicking here. Participation takes one minute and is anonymous.

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%

Japan’s Topix index was steady

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.6%

Hang Seng futures increased 0.7% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged down 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0718

The Japanese yen was at 127.62 per dollar, up 0.4%

The offshore yuan was at 6.5747 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.79%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped eight basis points to 3.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.66 a barrel, up 0.1%

Gold was at $1,902.32 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.