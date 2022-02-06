U.S. Futures Steady, Stocks Set for Cautious Start: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a cautious start Monday amid intensifying bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Australian bonds slid after last week’s selloff in Treasuries.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were steady in early Asian trading. Australian shares dipped, contracts for Japan fell and futures for Hong Kong edged up.

China resumes trading later after a weeklong holiday. Stocks there may be supported by a Friday surge in Hong Kong-listed names and easing concerns about regulatory headwinds for the nation’s technology sector.

Australian bonds slid, extending a global tumble in fixed income amid hawkish pivots by key central banks. Markets now expect more than five quarter-point Fed rate hikes in 2022 to quell inflation following a strong U.S. jobs report. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has topped 1.90%.

The dollar slipped against key peers. Oil’s ongoing rally paused at around $92 a barrel. Bitcoin climbed above $42,000 to the highest level in over two weeks.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of the biggest tightening of monetary policy since the 1990s. Traders are on tenterhooks for the U.S. inflation report this week, which has the potential to stoke more swings by shaping views on Fed tightening. A reading north of 7%, the highest since the early 1980s, is expected.

“The momentum trade has been to short bonds and many are now fearing higher bond yields will really start to bite in equity land,” Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd., wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects a rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter. The ECB last week made a hawkish pivot, with President Christine Lagarde no longer excluding a rate hike this year. That has pressured European sovereign debt.

In the latest on Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talked by phone about responding to Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans an attack.

Read: Goodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate Hikes

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: AstraZeneca, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

China Caixin services PMI, forex reserves Monday

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Thursday. The meeting was postponed to mourn the death of a celebrated singer.

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3626 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1455, up 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 1.91% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield increased eight basis points to 2.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $91.74 a barrel Friday

Gold was at $1,809.11 an ounce

