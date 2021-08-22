Stocks Set to Climb After U.S. Rally on Dip Buying: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to rise Monday after bargain hunters spurred a U.S. rally, with traders also weighing growth risks and awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Futures advanced in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts fluctuated. All major groups in the S&P 500 gained at the end of last week and technology giants lifted the Nasdaq 100. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown saw Chinese shares listed in the U.S. suffer their longest streak of weekly losses in a decade despite a a climb on Friday.

The dollar was largely steady against major currencies in early trading after its best week since June on haven demand as the delta virus variant spreads. The Jackson Hole symposium from Thursday may offer insights into how the Fed plans to taper bond purchases. Treasuries were little changed last week.

Commodities remain in focus, after a tumble in raw materials like crude oil and copper and bouts of weakness in commodity-linked currencies.

The spread of the delta variant and the prospect of reduced central bank support have sowed doubts about the world economic recovery and led to a pause in the global equity rally. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he’s open to adjusting his view that the Fed should start tapering its asset-purchase program sooner rather than later if the delta strain persists and hurts economic progress.

“Markets react to interest-rate hikes much more than tapering and we expect a pause between tapering and the first hike, suggesting liftoff in 2023 and not before,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers, wrote in a note.

On the virus front, Australia and New Zealand are reviewing their strategies of eliminating coronavirus infections, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it’s highly unlikely his country will ever return to zero cases.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and existing home sales MondayBank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol ThursdayFed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through SaturdayU.S. GDP, initial jobless claims ThursdayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% FridayNasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.1%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.5%Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.8% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.79 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.5032 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed FridayThe euro was at $1.1699

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.26% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was at $62.15 a barrelGold was at $1,781.53

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Biopharma Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Biopharma is a great place to look for growth stocks to pack into your portfolio because there's always an illness that can be treated more effectively in the future than it is being treated today. The trick is that investors in biotech or pharma businesses need to be patient -- after all, it typically takes around seven or eight years to make a drug and get it approved by regulators. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth holding because it's the undisputed leader of its target market -- cystic fibrosis therapies.

  • Are Investors Being Short-Sighted About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of the largest companies to debut on the public markets in the past 12 months. The social gaming and "3D metaverse" company saw a huge engagement boost on the back of the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, and it has ridden this momentum to further invest into its user-generated content (UGC) gaming platform. This caused investors to sell off the stock on the news (although it recovered a lot of the losses the next day).

  • Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead of Key Jackson Hole Meeting Later This Week

    Following a rough week for the major indexes, U.S. stocks were flat in after-hours trading Sunday night, signaling a muted open Monday.

  • David Vs. Goliath: If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Netflix Or AMC?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on entertainment company investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) right now? Netflix: 41.2% AMC: 58.8% See Also: AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron On How The Comp

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • Rockets assistant Will Weaver hopes to become head coach in future

    Will Weaver drew attention for his strong work in summer league with the Rockets, and he's hopeful of eventually becoming an NBA head coach.

  • Austria's Kurz says he opposes taking in any more Afghans

    Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz opposes taking in any more people fleeing Afghanistan now that the Taliban have seized power, he said in remarks published on Sunday. Austria took in more than one percent of its population in asylum seekers during Europe's migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, and Kurz has built his career on taking a hard line on immigration, winning every parliamentary election since 2017. While the European Union grapples with what to do with Afghans who assisted it over the past 20 years, Kurz said coming to Austria was not an option.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • 3 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Warren Buffett

    When we think about the most successful investors of our time, it's easy to land on Warren Buffett as an obvious candidate. With a fortune in the ballpark of $100 billion, Buffett has managed to accumulate more money than most of us will ever come remotely close to having. Warren Buffett knows a lot about analyzing companies and hand-picking stocks.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Trading Range as Investors Prepare for Jackson Hole Symposium

    Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of declines for three straight months in July.

  • Top Taliban leader back in Kabul as U.S. Embassy warns of danger outside airport

    Senior Taliban political leader's arrival heralds talks on forming government. Dangerous bottleneck builds at Kabul airport.

  • Claimed Social Security at 62? Try This to Increase Your Benefits

    Just because you've already signed up for benefits doesn't mean you're stuck with what you have.

  • Dak Prescott is going to be OK, but Dallas Cowboys still have a quarterback dilemma

    Among the backup quarterbacks, Cooper Rush has the best night in a loss to the Houston Texans, but the Cowboys remain with an unresolved question as to who plays behind Prescott.

  • Consider these three investments to add to your portfolio

    Thinking ahead and responding to emerging technologies and trends will add incremental returns to your portfolio.

  • Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair - Bloomberg

    President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added in the tweet. A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from the White House.

  • Infamous hacker group claims to be selling data from over 70 million AT&T customers, according to a privacy group

    Well-known on the dark web, the hacker group is trying to sell data from over 70 million AT&T customers for $1 million. AT&T disputes the claim.