Stocks Set to Drop; Treasuries Rallied After CPI: Markets Wrap

Stocks Set to Drop; Treasuries Rallied After CPI: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to fall Wednesday after Wall Street slipped on growth concerns, while Treasuries rallied in the wake of an inflation report that suggested the Federal Reserve won’t rush to taper stimulus.

Equity futures slid in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both retreated overnight. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.3%, narrowing the yield gap between short- and longer-maturity U.S. debt. The dollar was steady and gold held a climb.

U.S. inflation was less than forecast in August, supporting the view that pandemic-related price pressures could be transitory but leaving the overall argument undecided. A gauge of commodity prices remains around a decade-high, underscoring the rise in costs filtering across the global economy.

In China, investors are awaiting economic data that are likely to show the damage done from a Covid-19 outbreak. Traders are also monitoring Beijing’s regulatory curbs and the debt woes of developer China Evergrande Group.

While the inflation print could be seen as easing pressure on the Fed to start pulling back on loose monetary policy, investors remain concerned about the impact of the delta virus variant on economic reopening. Fund managers are souring on global growth and earnings but won’t give up on stocks, the latest Bank of America survey showed.

“Although the August CPI report all but guarantees no taper announcement at next week’s FOMC meeting, the clear and present danger is around a slowing economy,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.

Here are some events to watch this week:

China retail sales, property prices, industrial production, WednesdayQuadruple witching day for U.S. markets, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dropped 0.5%Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.5% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.71 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4373 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.1807

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.74 a barrelGold was at $1,804.18 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • Good News for Stocks: Companies Have Barely Begun to Return Money to Shareholders

    Corporate profits have taken off, but returns of cash to stockholders via dividends and buybacks have lagged behind.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • EXPLAINER: Missile tests renew North Korea's regional threat

    North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership its building its capacity to deliver strikes against U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan. Experts weigh in on what the missiles tests show about the ambitions of the North's isolated ruler, Kim Jong Un, and whether this signals a new threat. Experts say the missiles launched over the weekend resemble in appearance U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles, and are likely designed to overwhelm the missile defenses of North Korea's neighbors.

  • Fastest-Growing IPO Stocks: 10 IPOs Expecting Up To 25,478% Growth In 2021

    Led by founders from Google, UPST stock joins BioNTech and TaskUs on this list of today's fastest-growing IPOs expecting big growth in 2021.

  • Stocks in U.S. Risk Rough Road as Options Market Flashes Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks hold the bragging rights over Europe when it comes to returns this year. Traders, however, are bracing for the rest of 2021 to be rockier in America.That’s the signal from the options market, where more volatility is seen this fall in the U.S. than in Europe. Both regions face near-term political and monetary-policy uncertainty, but stretched valuations in America compared with Europe may account for the discrepancy.Actual volatility over the past 90 days for the S&P 5

  • I'm Discovering Potential Bottoming Patterns for Barrick Gold

    The technical signals are giving some classic indications that the shares of the gold producer could be making a low.

  • China aims for 'civilised' internet with focus on 'socialist values' - Xinhua

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will step up efforts to promote a "civilised" internet by strengthening oversight over the likes of news sites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote core socialist values, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. After years of runaway growth and rapid change, China's regulators have been to trying to strengthen control over society with more stringent supervision of a range of sectors from technology to education and entertainment. Cyberspace should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements, according to guidelines published by the State Council, the news agency reported.

  • China’s Hebei province to clamp down on cryptocurrency mining and trading

    The cyberspace commission in China’s northern Hebei province said it will cooperate with other government departments to crack down on virtual currency mining and trading, the latest move in the country's cryptocurrency crackdown. The province’s educational department, public security department, local financial regulatory bureau, and communications administration will also participate in the crackdown, the commission's statement said. "Cryptocurrency mining consumes an enormous amount of energy, which is against China's 'carbon neutral' goal," the statement said, adding that it also carries huge financial risks.

  • Citi Sees Trading Revenue Down by Percentage in Low to Mid Teens

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said third-quarter trading will probably decline by a percentage in the low to mid teens from a year earlier. The forecast for revenue from trading stocks and fixed-income products compares with the 15% slide analysts in a Bloomberg survey had been expecting. The bank is seeing bright spots in equities, especially within its prime business, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said at a conference hosted by Barclays Plc Tuesday. Wall

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • This Company Could Lead the Next Innovation in Power

    Image Source: Worksport The wait is almost over. After months of teasing, Worksport’s (NASDAQ: WKSP) solar and battery technology, Terravis COR™ preorder site is imminent. The unique battery storage technology is coming at a time when the need for portable energy is highly pertinent with the potential of portable batteries in pickup trucks coming to light in the lethal winter storm in Texas that left millions without electricity and heat. Texans who own the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid used the

  • Why the Stock Market Tanked After a Tame Inflation Report

    If higher prices are transitory, there should be a big downward price move, not just a return to mild gains.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Continues Bearish Trend As Apple Unveils iPhone 13

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally on Tuesday once again opened higher but then faded, continuing a recent bearish trend.

  • Uber Tech Chief Steps Down After Less Than a Year on the Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s chief technology officer resigned after less than a year on the job.Sukumar Rathnam, the outgoing CTO, will remain at Uber for several more weeks to help with the transition, according to an email he sent to his team Tuesday that was seen by Bloomberg. The company has no immediate plans to replace him, a spokesman for Uber said.“Sukumar is an incredible talent, and I’m grateful for his leadership and everything he has done for Uber over the last year,” Ube

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.