Stocks Set to Extend Rally in Asia; Dollar Firmer: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually.

Futures for Japan were up about 1% after the Topix index’s 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia and Hong Kong. European shares rallied, helping a gauge of global equities to a fresh all-time high. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced ahead of a resumption in U.S. markets after a holiday.

Oil extended losses amid Saudi Arabia’s price cut for Asian buyers and demand threats from the outbreak of the delta virus variant. Bitcoin topped $52,000, with El Salvador planning further purchases after buying 200 coins ahead of adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender on Tuesday.

In China, traders will monitor trade data for guidance on the state of the economy. Australia is due to revisit the question of whether to delay a planned taper of bond purchases as lockdowns sap the nation’s recovery.

Global shares have so far weathered concerns that the delta strain is slowing the reopening from the pandemic and exacerbating supply snarls that are fueling inflation. A weak U.S. jobs report has bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve will delay paring the stimulus that has helped markets.

“The delta -- and possibly other -- variant(s) remain a cause for concern as the disease is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated communities and the efficacy of the 2021 vintage of vaccines is being questioned,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “I don’t think the recovery and growth outlook is negated by this but there could be some ‘air-pockets’ in the data and in investor sentiment.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists revised down their forecast for U.S. expansion this year, in part as the delta variant crimps consumer spending. The Covid-19 death toll is jumping in the world’s largest economy, highlighting vaccination gaps.

Story continues

Elsewhere, aluminum supplier Norsk Hydro ASA jumped to a 13-year high in Oslo. Aluminum hit the highest in over a decade as political unrest in Guinea fueled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termReserve Bank of Australia rate decision TuesdayChina trade data will provide clues on its economic recovery, TuesdayEl Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, TuesdayDallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion WednesdayECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures added 0.1% as of 7:53 a.m. in Tokyo.Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures rose rose 1.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.84 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4492 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro traded at $1.1872

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $68.76 a barrelSpot gold was at $1,822.83 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.