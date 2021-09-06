Stocks Set to Extend Rally in Asia; Dollar Firmer: Markets Wrap

Stocks Set to Extend Rally in Asia; Dollar Firmer: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually.

Futures for Japan were up about 1% after the Topix index’s 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia and Hong Kong. European shares rallied, helping a gauge of global equities to a fresh all-time high. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced ahead of a resumption in U.S. markets after a holiday.

Oil extended losses amid Saudi Arabia’s price cut for Asian buyers and demand threats from the outbreak of the delta virus variant. Bitcoin topped $52,000, with El Salvador planning further purchases after buying 200 coins ahead of adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender on Tuesday.

In China, traders will monitor trade data for guidance on the state of the economy. Australia is due to revisit the question of whether to delay a planned taper of bond purchases as lockdowns sap the nation’s recovery.

Global shares have so far weathered concerns that the delta strain is slowing the reopening from the pandemic and exacerbating supply snarls that are fueling inflation. A weak U.S. jobs report has bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve will delay paring the stimulus that has helped markets.

“The delta -- and possibly other -- variant(s) remain a cause for concern as the disease is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated communities and the efficacy of the 2021 vintage of vaccines is being questioned,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “I don’t think the recovery and growth outlook is negated by this but there could be some ‘air-pockets’ in the data and in investor sentiment.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists revised down their forecast for U.S. expansion this year, in part as the delta variant crimps consumer spending. The Covid-19 death toll is jumping in the world’s largest economy, highlighting vaccination gaps.

Elsewhere, aluminum supplier Norsk Hydro ASA jumped to a 13-year high in Oslo. Aluminum hit the highest in over a decade as political unrest in Guinea fueled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termReserve Bank of Australia rate decision TuesdayChina trade data will provide clues on its economic recovery, TuesdayEl Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, TuesdayDallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion WednesdayECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures added 0.1% as of 7:53 a.m. in Tokyo.Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures rose rose 1.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.84 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4492 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro traded at $1.1872

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $68.76 a barrelSpot gold was at $1,822.83 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Underlying Markets Closed for Labor Day

    The S&P 500 futures markets were slightly positive during the trading session, but at the end of the day you have to keep in mind that the market has a serious lack of volume due to the fact that the underlying index was closed.

  • Rights group files complaint against German retailers over Chinese textiles

    A human rights group filed a complaint to German prosecutors on Monday alleging that several fashion retailers profited from forced labour in China's Xinjiang region. The Berlin-based European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) accuses Lidl, Hugo Boss and other retailers of abetting and profiting directly or indirectly from forced labour in Xinjiang's cotton industry, according to the 96-page complaint received by prosecutors in the Karlsruhe federal court.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • S&P 500 Looks Ready To Move Higher As Traders Stay Bullish

    S&P 500 has a good chance to get above recent highs at 4545 and continue its upside move.

  • Factbox-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation

    El Salvador will on Tuesday become the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as legal tender, a move President Nayib Bukele says will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home. Despite Bukele's popularity, the move has been greeted with skepticism by many Salvadorans who are concerned about the cryptocurrency's volatility and how his scheme will work. Following are some of the pros and cons that have surfaced over the El Salvador plan, first launched in June.

  • German Power, Carbon Rise to Record on Soaring Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- European power and carbon prices surged to a record, driven by the soaring costs of other energy commodities.Global energy demand is picking up after the pandemic and a supply crunch in the gas market is boosting the cost of power generation. Hot weather and low wind speeds are curbing renewable power production, while the price of coal -- the dirties of fossil fuels -- has also surged more than 70% in Europe this year.The rising costs are a pain for consumers and businesses recov

  • Here's Why We're Watching OncoSil Medical's (ASX:OSL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • US women win second straight gold in sitting volleyball

    The Tokyo gold medal match marked the fourth straight time the U.S. and China met in the women's sitting volleyball final at the Paralympics.

  • Jessica Long wins 29th medal, calls Tokyo “total success”

    Swimmer Jessica Long won six medals (three gold) at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, but that isn't why she calls the Games a "total success."

  • Stocks Climb as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rose for a seventh day and U.S. equity-index futures rallied as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of world stocks gained for a fourth day even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose the most in six weeks, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.

  • Millions of Americans are losing jobless benefits on Labor Day

    Millions of Americans are losing jobless benefits on Labor Day

  • Myanmar junta agrees to ASEAN call for ceasefire to distribute aid -Kyodo

    Myanmar's military rulers have agreed to an ASEAN call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure distribution of humanitarian aid, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing the envoy of the southeast Asian bloc to the crisis-torn nation. Following a coup in February, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end violence in which hundreds have been killed in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

  • Why GrowGeneration Tumbled More Than 20% in August

    GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), which sells hydroponic supplies and equipment for the cannabis industry, saw its stock skyrocket at the beginning of the year. GrowGeneration is a cannabis industry supplier, not a grower itself.

  • Goldman Sachs picks London for private-equity IPO as FTSE climbs after U.S. jobs data

    Goldman Sachs on Monday said it was going to list its alternative asset management unit on the London Stock Exchange.

  • SEC’s Gary Gensler Has a Big, New Vision for the Stock Market. There Are Too Many ‘Inherent Conflicts of Interest.’

    The SEC chief tells Barron’s that the current trading regime has too many “inherent conflicts of interest” that are putting investors at a disadvantage.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.