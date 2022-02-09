Stocks Set to Extend Rally; Treasury Curve Flatter: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to rise Thursday in the tailwind of the best day for U.S. shares this month. The Treasury yield curve flattened before inflation data that could shape views on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong climbed. The S&P 500 extended a broad rally and the Nasdaq 100 continued its recovery, jumping over 2%. Uber Technologies Inc. and Walt Disney Co. gained in late trading on robust earnings.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated amid a strong auction, while shorter maturity notes fell. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields is around the narrowest since October 2020. A dollar gauge slipped.

Commodities are in focus after China renewed efforts to keep raw material prices in check, sending iron ore prices tumbling. Oil’s rally has stalled around $90 a barrel, in part on the possibility that a nuclear deal with Iran could bring supply relief to a tight market.

U.S. data later Thursday are expected to show inflation exceeding 7%. A higher-than-anticipated reading could stoke bets on a more aggressive Fed liftoff in March and inject more volatility into stocks and bonds.

“The market is being somewhat sanguine about what will happen in the second half of 2022,” Sonal Desai, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, wrote in a note. “There is an expectation that inflation will decline sharply. I think that might be optimistic because a lot of the factors driving inflation will still be with us. The Fed is already behind the curve.”

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said all options are on the table for the size of policy makers’ first interest-rate increase in March, but Mester doesn’t see a “compelling case” for a 50-basis-point hike.

Story continues

Both indicated that they prefer the process of reducing the Fed’s balance sheet to start soon.

The euro was bolstered by a report that a growing number of European Central Bank policy makers were losing faith in the institution’s current inflation forecasting, emboldening their shift toward hiking rates later this year.

Gold was around a two-week high on demand for the metal as a store of value amid concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: AstraZeneca, Twitter

U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

U.S. consumer price index, initial jobless claims Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Nikkei 225 futures were up 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.8%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.53 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3630 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1424

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.94%

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $89.66 a barrel

Gold was at $1,833.17 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.