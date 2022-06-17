Recession Fear Sinks Stocks; Japan Yield Tops Band: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks suffered more losses Friday on deepening fears of an economic downturn as monetary policy tightens to fight damaging inflation.

Japan’s bourse and Australia slid about 2%, while South Korea shed over 1%. US futures steadied after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest since December 2020.

Treasuries fell, extending a period of marked volatility, taking the 10-year yield to 3.23%. The dollar edged up from its worst two-day drop since 2020.

Markets are rounding off a week buffeted by notable interest-rate increases, including the Federal Reserve’s biggest move since 1994. The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points Thursday, triggering a surge in the franc. The Bank of England also lifted borrowing costs.

Japan, in contrast, is expected to stick with monetary easing Friday. But doubts are growing about the sustainability of its stance, stirring speculation of a potential policy surprise. Japan’s 10-year bond yield hit 0.265%, the highest since 2016, a challenge to a curve control policy that seeks a cap of 0.25%.

There is “a building expectation that the Bank of Japan will need to amend their policy stance closer to some version of normal” even as the central bank says low rates are still needed, Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen, strategists at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

Global stocks are headed for their worst week since the pandemic roiled markets back in 2020, one of a range of assets under pressure as rate hikes suck liquidity from global markets. Spreads on US junk-rated corporate bonds -- a gauge of risk that hints at economic worries -- surpassed 500 basis points for the first time since November 2020.

Investors are back focused on “all of the half-empty things and how much narrower” the Fed’s path is “in trying to stick a soft landing,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg TV.

Bitcoin fell toward the $20,000 level. Oil wavered as traders weighed the prospect of slower economic growth against tight supplies. Gold pared a rally.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday.

Eurozone CPI, Friday.

US Conference Board leading index, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4%

Japan’s Topix index fell 2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 2.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was at $1.0547

The Japanese yen was at 132.61 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.6949 per dollar, down 0.2%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.23%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $116.51 a barrel, down 0.9%

Gold was at $1,849.52 an ounce, down 0.4%

