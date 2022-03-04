Stocks Sink Amid Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant: Markets Wrap

Stocks Sink Amid Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures sank Friday and havens including sovereign bonds jumped on reports that a major nuclear power plant is on fire in Ukraine after shelling by Russian troops.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan led losses in an Asian equity gauge, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures shed more than 1% and European contracts dropped about 3%. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield falling below 1.80%. Gold and the dollar rose. Oil soared.

Russian forces are firing on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and a fire has broken out, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. The euro retreated.

Sentiment was already shaky after Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and transformation into a pariah in the global economy. Energy, metal and grain costs have soared as Russia’s oil and other resources are shunned.

Russia’s military action and sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies are creating a range of risks. They include high raw material costs, damage to global confidence that can sap investment and the potential for credit stress to ripple through markets.

“The headlines about the Russian shelling of that nuclear plant are clearly driving a flight to quality trade,” said Chamath de Silva, senior portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney. “It’s classic risk off right now.”

President Vladimir Putin told France’s Emmanuel Macron he plans to fulfill the goals of his invasion, including toppling the government in Kyiv. The U.S. stepped up sanctions, targeting eight wealthy Russians and their families. S&P Global Ratings cut Russia’s credit rating for the second time in a week.

Traders are also evaluating the monetary policy outlook. Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the Federal Reserve is set to start a series of interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, while indicating it will move judiciously.

Powell in testimony to lawmakers Thursday said the Russian attack is leading to risks for inflation and growth. He again backed a quarter-point Fed rate hike later this month. He said “we are prepared to raise by more than that” at one or more meetings if inflation doesn’t come down.

“Rising commodity prices are a big concern for the market, prompting fears of stagflation,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “The economic clinch point of this war is commodity prices. Higher energy prices, slowing growth, and surging inflation are not a good outlook.”

In the latest U.S. data, the services sector moderated and jobless claims fell by more than forecast. Traders are awaiting the key monthly employment report.

What to watch this week:

  • U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 1.4% as of 10:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.9%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index lost 1.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.1023, down 0.4%

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.43 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3238 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 1.75%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell five basis points to 2.11%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $111.07 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,942.86 an ounce, up 0.4%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Finish Lower in Run-Up to Key Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks dragged down the equity market ahead of Friday’s jobs report as traders weighed the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine. The rally in oil stalled, with crude experiencing an extraordinary run of volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaR

  • Ukraine warns of disaster ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’ as biggest nuclear plant ‘under heavy weapons fire’

    Facility is one of largest in Europe

  • Investors Are Circling Russian Assets as Sanctions Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich has for years ignored attempts to buy his Chelsea Football Club, even as the U.K. made it hard for him to visit London to watch the team. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityNow, in th

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as oil prices steady, investors monitor Russia-Ukraine

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trade lower on Thursday after rallying a day earlier, while energy prices steadied after soaring to multi-year highs.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged late Thursday after reports that Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, was on fire after Russian shelling.

  • Fed Chairman Powell: 'We should have moved earlier'

    The Federal Reserve’s top figure said Thursday that the central bank should have acted sooner to pull back on its pandemic-era stimulus and get ahead of rising inflation.

  • Fed's Powell backs quarter point March rate hike; open to bigger moves later

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, balancing high U.S. inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said Wednesday the central bank would begin “carefully” raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected. Powell called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "a game changer" that could have unpredictable consequences. "There are events yet to come and we don't know what the real effect on the U.S. economy will be," Powell told the House Financial Services Committee during a monetary policy hearing overshadowed by the conflict in Europe.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Gap says earnings set for strong 2022 as social events return

    Gap Inc on Thursday forecast 2022 earnings above estimates, betting on strong demand for its Old Navy and Athleta clothing brands as Americans return to offices and social events thanks to declining Omicron cases. Shares of the apparel retailer jumped 7.2% to $15.67 in extended trading, as it also posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Gap has had to use pricier air freight to bring in goods, and said its inventory at the end of the first quarter would rise in the mid-20s percentage range as it orders early to counter longer in-transit times.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • France Seizes Russian Oligarch Igor Sechin's $120M Yacht amid Sanctions Over War in Ukraine

    The European Union said Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil company Rosneft, is one of President Vladimir Putin's "most trusted and closest advisors, as well as his personal friend"

  • Russian troops shell Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Russian troops began shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant Thursday as they continued their military invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

  • Euro tumbles further after news of fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

    The euro was set for its worst week versus the dollar in nine months, as the war in Ukraine and the prospect of sustained high commodity prices continued to drag on expectations of European economic growth. Adding to worries in early Asian trade was news Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops. It has lost 1.84% this week, which would be the euro's worst week since June 2021.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Ukrainians living in U.S. given temporary legal status

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that Temporary Protected Status would be extended for 18 months.

  • Defense Stocks Soar $69 Billion On Russia's War

    Russia's attack on the Ukraine sparked a global humanitarian and political crisis. But S&P 500 investors are finding defense plays.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Fed Pressing Ahead With Rate Hike in March

    Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that he expects the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter-point this month, despite the economic uncertainty generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I do think it will be appropriate to raise our target range for the federal funds rate at the March meeting in a couple of weeks, and I’m inclined to propose and support a 25-basis-point rate hike,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee. The Fed chief said he thinks infl

  • Factbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war

    TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to refugees in Europe, but stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to exit positions in oil-rich Russia. More than a dozen telecom providers are either providing free international calls to Ukraine or are scrapping roaming charges there. Firms which have taken measures include A1 Telekom Austria Group, Altice Portugal, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Proximus, Swisscom, Telefonica, Telenor, Telia Company, TIM, KPN, Vivacom and Vodafone.