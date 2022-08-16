Stocks Set for Firm Asia Open as Oil Holds Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks look poised for a firm open in Asia on Wednesday after robust earnings from US retailers supported Wall Street shares. Oil held losses in a sign of ongoing worries that the economic outlook is darkening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. helped US shares to a small gain despite a tech-sector drop. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

Company profits have encouraged an equity rebound from June lows but are at risk of weakening as monetary settings tighten to fight high inflation.

Oil held near a more than six-month low, underlining concerns over the growth outlook. The prospect of the return of Iranian barrels is also pressuring crude.

Shorter-maturity Treasury yields climbed Tuesday, deepening a bond-curve inversion that also flags jitters about the possibility of an economic contraction. The dollar was steady against key peers.

Animal spirits have revived in equities in a contentious bet that inflation and central bank hawkishness are peaking, making a recession less likely. An expected interest-rate hike in New Zealand and the latest Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday will shed some light on whether those wagers are right.

“We expect the FOMC minutes to have a hawkish tilt,” Carol Kong, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd., wrote in a note. “We would not be surprised if the minutes show the FOMC considered a 100 basis points increase in July.”

The latest US data were patchy. Home construction fell more than expected, while factory output increased in July for the first time in three months.

Story continues

In China, where challenges from a property-sector slump and Covid curbs are multiplying, Premier Li Keqiang asked local officials from six key provinces that account for 40% of the economy to bolster pro-growth measures.

Inflation remains the most closely-watched indicator in the second half. Will it come down gradually, or will it stay elevated, forcing the Fed to keep raising rates aggressively? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0171

The Japanese yen was at 134.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7929 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $86.90 a barrel

Gold was at $1,775.64 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.