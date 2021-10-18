Stocks Set for Mixed Start Amid Inflation Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start Tuesday as investors continue to digest the prospect of tightening monetary policy to restrain a surge in inflation stoked partly by energy costs.

Shares were little changed in Australia, while futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts wavered after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained overnight, aided by optimism about corporate earnings.

The gap between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields shrank amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may lift policy rates as soon as next year. The flattening curve for some could be signaling a potential slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

In the latest regulatory developments in China, officials are considering asking media companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to let rivals access and display their content in search results. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index advanced overnight.

Markets are grappling with the possibility of earlier-than-expected interest-rate hikes to quell price pressures. Traders are waiting to see if a slate of Federal Reserve speakers this week will try to calm the jitters stemming from the gradual scaling back of pandemic-era policy support.

“The world is watching interest rates more closely than it has for some time -- and rightly so, the moves have been emphatic, especially in the short-term maturities,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He added it’s “impressive how resilient and calm markets are in the face of the rates repricing.”

The oil rally paused with prices around multiyear highs. A natural-gas shortage is spurring demand for products like fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $61,900. ETF issuer ProShares is preparing to launch its Bitcoin futures fund on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings roll in, including from AT&T Inc., Barclays Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing, Tuesday

China’s NPC Standing Committee starts a meeting Tuesday that goes on through Oct. 23. A review of anti-monopoly regulations is on the agenda

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China property prices, loan prime rates, Wednesday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures dipped. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4278 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1611

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.60%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 1.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.41 a barrel

Gold was at $1,764.84

