Stocks swing on jump in virus cases, jobless claims

U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses Thursday as investors weighed surging new coronavirus cases and another wave of job layoffs that are dimming hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround from the pandemic.

Major stock averages briefly turned higher in morning trading as a rally in financial companies closely tied to the health of the U.S. economy helped offset worries about the recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average was virtually flat, after slumping as much as 236 points following the opening bell. Another bout of volatility continued for a second day after the blue-chip average tumbled more than 700 points Wednesday on fears of a slower-than-expected rebound.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 dipped 0.1%, recouping losses as a rise in shares of financial firms kept declines in check elsewhere.

Bank shares got a boost following reports that financial regulation rollbacks were being discussed at a Federal Deposit Insurance Commission meeting. Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs rallied at least 3% apiece.

A dream home, a vintage school bus and quirky skates: Here's what couples are buying with their pandemic wedding funds

Ouch!: COVID-19 is forcing some people to put retirement on hold

Stock had temporarily come under pressure again Thursday as the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits remains high, adding to worries of a slow economic rebound.

About 1.5 million workers filed first time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, with a staggering 47.1 million Americans making initial jobless benefits claims in just 14 weeks. This marked the 14th consecutive week that filings remained above 1 million.

"While recent economic indicators like the May jobs report stoked optimism for a swift recovery earlier this month, the slow improvement in continuing claims puts a damper on those high hopes," Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, said in a note.

To be sure, there were signs of gradual improvement in the labor market. The total number of Americans receiving benefits, for instance, continued to fall, declining by 767,000 to 19.5 million.

“The marginal improvement in the labor market is a positive sign we’re on the road to recovery, but the increasing claims states where virus cases are up proves there will be bumps along the way,” Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, said in a note.

A rise in new infections is stoking worries that reopenings of businesses closed earlier to fight the pandemic may have to be curtailed, despite indications that economies are recovering from lockdowns that are being eased in the U.S. and other countries. The virus is slamming the south and west, with several states setting single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

The 34,700 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday returned the U.S. to near its late April peak of 36,400 new cases in one day, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 U.S. deaths — the highest toll in the world — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide.

Despite shedding its gains for June, the S&P 500 index still is on pace for its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 1998. The market had been mostly in rally mode since April as investors focused on the prospects for an economic turnaround as broad areas of the economy reopened. But the recent surge in new infections has undercut that optimism.

“Following a strong first phase of recovery, the economy appears to be entering the slower, second phase of recovery,” Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics, said in a note. “Looking ahead, we stress that the foundation to this recovery is an improving health outlook. If that measure continues to deteriorate, confidence will follow suit.”

Trader Vincent Napolitano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 2, 2020. More