Stocks Set to Rise as Earnings, Inflation Weighed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to rise Tuesday after a record S&P 500 close as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified.

Australian equities pushed higher, while futures climbed for Japan and were steady for Hong Kong. U.S. contracts advanced. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed overnight amid a Tesla Inc. rally to a $1 trillion market value. Facebook Inc. was higher in late trading on strong user growth and a pledge to buy back as much as $50 billion more in stock.

The Treasury yield curve steepened overnight as shorter-maturity bonds climbed. The dollar was steady. The debate over price pressures continues, with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers saying officials are unlikely to deal with “inflation reality” successfully until they fully recognize it.

Gold held above $1,800 an ounce. Crude oil pared gains after hitting $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Elsewhere, investors continue to monitor China’s property-sector slowdown and wider regulatory curbs.

A relatively solid earnings season is helping to counter concerns that elevated inflation and tightening monetary policy will slow the economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are also monitoring escalating Covid-19 cases in China and other parts of the world.

Equity markets are “continuing their recovery and we expect this process to continue past big tech earnings” and this week’s European Central Bank meeting, where policy makers may flag the end to their pandemic bond-buying program, Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds, wrote in a note.

In the U.S., Democrats stepped closer to an agreement on Biden’s multi-trillion dollar economic agenda. That could allow the House this week to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $63,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 113.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3827 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1607

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.58 a barrel, down 0.2%

Gold was at $1,807.33 an ounce

