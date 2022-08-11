Stocks Set for Steady Asia Open; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a mixed start on Friday following a jump in Treasury yields amid ongoing uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve must jack up interest rates to ensure high inflation keeps cooling.

Futures pointed to catch-up gains in Japan when it reopens after a holiday but more muted starts for Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts fluctuated after the both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gave up intraday gains to end in the red.

The 30-year maturity led a Thursday climb in Treasury yields. An auction of the securities drew middling demand. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

US producer prices fell in July from a month earlier for the first time in over two years, adding to signs of cooling but still troubling inflation.

Stocks this week have cheered the possibility that ebbing price pressures will take the pressure off the Fed to keep hiking rates sharply and make a soft economic landing more likely. Global shares are set for the longest streak of weekly gains since 2021, paring this year’s drop to around 14%.

The bond market seems more skeptical -- an ongoing Treasury yield curve inversion hints at concerns that only a recession can curb the cost of living.

“There are going to be headwinds for the markets until we get some resolution on how far the Fed is going to go and how long they’re going to raise interest rates,” Terri Jacobsen, a managing director in wealth management at UBS Financial Services Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting point to a 50 basis-point hike, down from a 75 basis-point projection before the latest inflation data.

Other reports showed US unemployment insurance rose for a second week, indicating continued moderation in the labor market.

Elsewhere, oil held above $94 a barrel after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. Bitcoin was steady near $24,000 and gold was little changed.

Respected for decades for combining decent returns and relatively low volatility, the 60/40 portfolio has generated a 11.5% loss so far this year. Is it time to put the strategy to rest entirely or does it just need a tweak? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

What to watch this week:

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 retreated 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures added 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0327, up 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 132.91 per dollar, up 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7413 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.89%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.09 a barrel, down 0.3%

Gold was at $1,788.79 an ounce

