Stocks Set for Steady Asia Open; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

Stocks Set for Steady Asia Open; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a mixed start on Friday following a jump in Treasury yields amid ongoing uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve must jack up interest rates to ensure high inflation keeps cooling.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to catch-up gains in Japan when it reopens after a holiday but more muted starts for Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts fluctuated after the both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gave up intraday gains to end in the red.

The 30-year maturity led a Thursday climb in Treasury yields. An auction of the securities drew middling demand. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

US producer prices fell in July from a month earlier for the first time in over two years, adding to signs of cooling but still troubling inflation.

Stocks this week have cheered the possibility that ebbing price pressures will take the pressure off the Fed to keep hiking rates sharply and make a soft economic landing more likely. Global shares are set for the longest streak of weekly gains since 2021, paring this year’s drop to around 14%.

The bond market seems more skeptical -- an ongoing Treasury yield curve inversion hints at concerns that only a recession can curb the cost of living.

“There are going to be headwinds for the markets until we get some resolution on how far the Fed is going to go and how long they’re going to raise interest rates,” Terri Jacobsen, a managing director in wealth management at UBS Financial Services Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting point to a 50 basis-point hike, down from a 75 basis-point projection before the latest inflation data.

Other reports showed US unemployment insurance rose for a second week, indicating continued moderation in the labor market.

Elsewhere, oil held above $94 a barrel after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. Bitcoin was steady near $24,000 and gold was little changed.

Respected for decades for combining decent returns and relatively low volatility, the 60/40 portfolio has generated a 11.5% loss so far this year. Is it time to put the strategy to rest entirely or does it just need a tweak? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

What to watch this week:

  • Euro-area industrial production, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 retreated 0.7%

  • Nikkei 225 futures added 1.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

  • Hang Seng index futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0327, up 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 132.91 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7413 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.89%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.09 a barrel, down 0.3%

  • Gold was at $1,788.79 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Worst Likely Over’ for Emerging Asia Currencies as Fed Hike Bets Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst may be over for emerging Asian currencies as slower-than-expected US inflation eases pressure on the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Malayan Banking Bhd.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Ea

  • Wall Street Goes Risk-On After Inflation Surprise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve could pivot to a smaller pace of hikes -- a view taken with a grain of salt by market watchers saying officials may still be a long ways from achieving their goal.Traders went risk-on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a three-month high. A rally in tech shares sent the Nasdaq 100 more than 20% above its June bottom, leaving it in a bull market going by a commonly held definition. The gauge still

  • Thailand Signals Gradual Moves After First Hike Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised the benchmark policy rate for the first time in more than three years, and signaled sticking with measured moves going forward to fight inflation without derailing the economy’s recovery.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a

  • Investors Shunning Equities Set the Stage for Stocks’ Big Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobody saw it coming, and now everyone wants in.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineThat’s a nutshell synopsis of how an improbable equity market bounce is threatening to become a

  • European Energy Crisis Deepens as Power Prices Reach Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European power prices rose to fresh records on Thursday as a heatwave limits energy supplies and wildfires rage across France.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateThe gains reflect a tight market for nat

  • Truss Rules Out Fresh UK Windfall Tax; Sunak Open to Idea

    (Bloomberg) -- Conservative leadership front-runner Liz Truss ruled out a fresh windfall tax on energy companies if she becomes prime minister, while her opponent Rishi Sunak vowed to find up to another £10 billion to help Britons pay for soaring power bills.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Car

  • Biden Ties to BlackRock Deepen With Latest Treasury Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- Another BlackRock Inc. executive is joining the Biden administration, adding to the close ties between the Wall Street heavyweight and the seat of power in Washington.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya Updat

  • Exchanges Welcome Ethereum PoW Die-Hards

    BitMEX Readies ETHPoW Futures Contract for Anti-Merge Investors

  • What is GDP and how is it measured?

    A basic guide to how the economy is measured and what that calculation is used for.

  • Refiner Citgo Petroleum posts record $1.28 billion profit

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday reported second quarter earnings that surged to $1.28 billion, the highest quarterly profit in its history, on higher crude processing volumes and stronger margins. Refinery utilization rates, a key measure of efficiency, rose to 101% from 95% in the first quarter this year, it said. The utilization rates topped those of rivals, some of whom also posted record earnings in the June quarter.

  • ‘SPAC King’ Palihapitiya to Seek Extension for Pair of Blank-Check Deals as Sector Reels

    (Bloomberg) -- The “SPAC King” Chamath Palihapitiya is asking investors for more time to complete a pair of blank-check deals as the industry is plagued by a regulatory crackdown and broader malaise.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency

  • What’s behind the Invitae stock roller coaster? Morgan Stanley weighs in

    Shares of San Francisco-based genetic testing and data company Invitae Corporation (NVTA) exploded higher after reporting earnings Tuesday night. After 6.5 trading hours on Wednesday, Invitae stock had nearly tripled in value before traders began cashing in some gains. In fact, on Thursday the stock has returned over half of yesterday’s gains, trading 47% lower. While investors were initially thrilled by the news, Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant observed there were actually "no surprises" in

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race:

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose ground, Treasury yields climb after inflation data

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red while Treasury yields rose as investors digested signs of cooling U.S. inflation and hopes the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes against warnings that the battle with rising prices was far from over. This followed Wednesday's surprise news that consumer prices (CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices. Two straight days of slower inflation data gave investors some hope that soaring prices were finally "peaking and heading in the right direction," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.