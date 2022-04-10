Stocks Set for Steady Open; Euro Up on French Vote: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set for a steady start Monday as investors weigh the implications of elevated inflation, while the euro gained on Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the first round of the French presidential election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to muted opens in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while those for the U.S. edged up. Global shares slid last week after the Federal Reserve signaled sharp interest-rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to tackle price pressures. Crude oil was little changed in early trading.

Europe’s stock and bond markets may also take their cue from the French poll. The question now is whether Macron can consolidate his advantage over nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in the final round.

The difference in benchmark French and German yields -- a measure of bond market risk -- has risen to the most since March 2020 on concerns that Le Pen, with longstanding sympathies for Russia, may take power in the middle of the Ukraine war.

Traders will also be monitoring the overall selloff in fixed income, which has taken the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to the highest since 2019. Real yields are getting closer to turning positive, a development that could be an impediment for risk assets. The dollar is around the highest since 2020.

The hawkish Fed and inflation pressures from commodity-market disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are shaping sentiment. A Covid outbreak and lockdowns in China threaten to exacerbate supply-chain snarls, further stoking costs.

“Today, the mantra for many investors is ‘Don’t fight the Fed when it is fighting inflation,’” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note. “We agree with that, but it’s not as bearish as it sounds” in part because accumulated excess liquidity and an inflation boost to earnings are props for stocks, he added.

Story continues

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she’s confident that the U.S. will avoid a recession as the Fed tightens policy, though the inflation rate will probably remain at more than 2% into next year.

In the latest from the war, Russia appointed a new commander for its operations in Ukraine. Moscow is refocusing its war effort in the east, having failed to secure territory around the capital, Kyiv.

Russia said it will halt bond auctions for the remainder of 2022 due to prohibitive borrowing costs. The country’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after Russia was sanctioned and isolated over the conflict.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings season kicks off, including reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wells Fargo

China CPI, PPI, Monday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans due to speak, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet, more Russia measures on the agenda, Monday

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

OPEC monthly oil market report, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin due to speak, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 124.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3707 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Friday

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0902

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 2.70% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $98.21 a barrel

Gold was at $1,948.73 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.