U.S. Futures, Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks edged up Wednesday and bonds were under pressure as investors braced for the biggest Federal Reserve interest rate-hike since 2000 and awaited more clues on how pugnaciously it plans to tackle inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities climbed in Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts pushed higher, after a second straight daily advance in U.S. shares during a choppy Tuesday. Japan and China are closed for holidays.

Bonds wilted again amid a global wave of monetary tightening. Yields jumped in Australia and New Zealand after a mixed Wall Street session for Treasuries that left the U.S. 10-year yield a little shy of 3%. Treasury futures retreated. There’s no cash trading due to the Japan break.

A gauge of the dollar held near two-year highs. The greenback’s strength reflects caution over an array of risks spanning tightening financial conditions, China’s Covid lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points Wednesday and detail plans for the reduction of its balance sheet. Key for markets will be whether Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary contains any hawkish surprises that could stoke concerns about the threat of U.S. slowdown as borrowing costs climb.

“There is a difficult set up in general for risk assets” as valuations remain stretched despite a drop in equities, Kathryn Koch, chief investment officer for public markets equity at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. She added that “some people think stagflation is a real risk.”

Half-point Fed moves are fully priced in by swaps traders for June, July and September -- the most aggressive trajectory in three decades. Any indications that a bigger, 75-basis-point increase is a possibility could roil markets.

Story continues

The latest U.S. data showed record levels of job openings and workers quitting in March, pointing to the prospect of higher wages feeding into price pressures.

“The Fed remains very focused on bringing inflation down, however, any further hawkish pivots will likely be tempered to some extent by the desire to achieve a soft landing,” Blerina Uruci, U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price Group Inc., wrote in a note.

In commodities, oil was at about $103 a barrel and gold was little changed.

Europe and the conflict in Ukraine is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Given the ECB is edging toward the end of quantitative easing, is it inevitable that Europe will have a hard landing and how would that affect assets? It takes only a minute and is anonymous, so share your thoughts in the survey by clicking, here.

Key events this week:

Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6578 per dollar, down 0.1%

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0521

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 2.97% Tuesday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 3.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $103.15 a barrel

Gold was at $1,865.52 an ounce, down 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.