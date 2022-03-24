Stocks, U.S. Futures Steady as Oil Holds Retreat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in the Asia-Pacific were steady Friday, bolstered by signs of economic resilience as investors weigh risks from tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy and Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Australian equities edged higher, while futures pointed to cautious opens for Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after technology shares helped the S&P 500 index to close at a more than six-week high.

Bond yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand after Treasuries resumed weakening Thursday, pushing the U.S. 10-year rate back up toward levels last seen in 2019. Crude oil dropped while remaining above $110 a barrel.

Investors are continuing to grapple with the ramifications of Russia’s invasion, including elevated and volatile raw-material costs that have stoked expectations of higher inflation and more aggressive Fed interest-rate hikes.

The divergence between the Fed and still-dovish Bank of Japan has sapped the yen, which is around a six-year low against the dollar. Societe Generale SA strategist Albert Edwards said yen weakness could spur yuan depreciation.

Global shares are set for their first consecutive weekly gains in 2022, suggesting equity investors foresee economic growth weathering the conflict, high inflation and the Fed’s campaign against price pressures.

But key parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve continue to flatten or are inverted. That’s stirring debate as to whether the bond market is flagging a steep economic slowdown or even a recession ahead.

The Fed’s steps to contain inflation are “what ultimately will drive a more aggressive inversion of the curve, which we think is coming quite quickly,” Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg Television.

That doesn’t necessarily signal a recession, he added, since “this is a very different cycle and the first one in over 30 years where the Fed is playing catch-up to inflation.”

Growth

The latest U.S. data showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to the lowest since 1969, while a measure for business activity advanced to an eight-month high in early March.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday he’s “comfortable” with raising rates in quarter-point increments, while being “open” to a 50 basis-point move if needed. The U.S. central bank raised the benchmark rate a quarter point last week, the first increase since 2018.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note is on course for the biggest quarterly advance since 1984, an example of steep recent losses in bond markets.

While the price action in Treasuries has been brutal, that doesn’t mean the decades-long bull market in bonds is over, Carley Garner, founder of DeCarley Trading, said on Bloomberg Television.

“Inflation is the story now, but inflation has tended to be something that can change very quickly,” she said. “It spikes and then it violently and quickly reverses the other way and generally triggers a recession while we’re at it.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is increasingly worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin may lash out dangerously, pressured by the struggles of his military campaign and far-reaching sanctions. The U.S. and its allies warned Putin against using biological, chemical or nuclear weapons.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:36 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased 0.3%

Hang Seng futures slipped 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1007

The Japanese yen was at 122.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3820 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 2.37%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 2.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $112.23 a barrel

Gold was at $1,959.06 an ounce

