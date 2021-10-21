Stocks shuffle higher with a wary eye on Evergrande

The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks eked small gains on Thursday but the upbeat mood that lifted the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records ebbed on fresh worries about China's property sector after an asset sale at embattled developer Evergrande collapsed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.3% higher to touch a one-month top. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3% and S&P 500 futures were flat.

Currencies and commodities were broadly steady, leaving risk-sensitive units like the Aussie at multi-month highs while Brent crude futures inched up to a new three-year peak of $86.10 a barrel.

Late on Wednesday China Evergrande, the heavily indebted developer at the centre of a credit crunch in China's real estate sector, said it abandoned a $2.6 billion sale of a stake in a subsidiary and that it had made no progress on other sales.

Its shares dropped 10% at the open in Hong Kong and the company will be in default if a 30-day grace period due to expire over the weekend passes without the payment of a dollar bond coupon.

Shares in rival developers drew support on Thursday thanks to reassurance from a number of top Chinese officials that the trouble in the sector would not be allowed to escalate into a full-blown crisis, but global investors remain nervous.

"If you looked at your screens you would think that the world is a pretty happy place," said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura in Sydney.

"The U.S. stock market has gone up for six days in a row, bitcoin's made a record and the U.S. bond market is calm. On the surface it looks benign," he said.

"But below the surface we are uncomfortable about a number of things," he added, chiefly the slowdown in China's economy seen in data earlier this week, and concerns about potential fallout from Evergrande's troubles.

'SEEMINGLY WELL'

Overnight on Wall Street, strong earnings helped the Dow Jones touch a record peak during trade and the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to finish within a whisker of its record closing high. The Nasdaq eased slightly. [.N]

The VIX volatility index, sometimes referred to as Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to a two-month low.

Longer-dated Treasury yields rose on expectations of growth and inflation and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield made a five-month high of 1.673% on Wednesday. It last sat just below that level at 1.6656% in the Tokyo session.

Investors have figured that surging energy prices and tightening job markets will pressure policymakers in the United States and elsewhere to raise interest rates before long.

Fed funds futures have priced a 25 basis point U.S. rate hike in the third quarter of 2022 while eurodollar markets expect higher rates as soon as the second quarter.

Even more aggressive moves in Antipodean rates markets - along with strong commodity prices - have helped the Australian and New Zealand dollars to sharp gains in recent sessions.

"All is seemingly well, the shindig is on and thus no one wants the big dollar," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, in a note to clients.

The Aussie was last up 0.3% at a 15-week high of $0.7541 on Thursday, while the kiwi rose 0.1% to a more-than-four-month peak of $0.7210. [FRX/]

The euro and the yen were steady, with the yen at 114.33 per dollar and a euro buying $1.1662.

Bitcoin, which hit a record on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. listing of a futures-based exchange traded fund, eased from its peak to $64,651 while fellow cryptocurrency ether

U.S. crude rose 0.5% to $83.84 a barrel and gold held overnight gains at $1,788 an ounce. [O/R][GOL/]

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall St grinds higher on solid healthcare earnings; supply woes linger

    U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Wednesday, helped by strong quarterly updates from healthcare companies including Anthem and Abbott, while worries remained about the impact of supply chain constraints and inflation on corporate earnings. Abbott Laboratories rose 4.2% after raising its full-year profit forecast on a rebound in COVID-19 test sales.

  • Bitcoin Rides ETF Euphoria to Record High

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Who are the experts picking in Penn State’s matchup vs. Illinois?

    The experts are making their picks for Penn State and Illinois this weekend, and it's looking pretty good for the Nittany Lions.

  • Shares Dive on Developer’s Failed Stake Sale: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s shares fell as much as 13.6% after the cash-strapped developer ended discussions to sell a stake in its property-management arm, a deal that would have given it a major infusion of liquidity.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate

  • Adams, Sliwa Battle Over Vaccine Mandates in NYC Mayoral Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams said he supports coronavirus vaccine mandates and would be open to students going back to remote classes if they don’t get shots in a wide-ranging debate with Republican contender Curtis Sliwa Wednesday night.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CE

  • China Evergrande shares fall in resumed trade after $2.6 billion deal collapses

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through, in the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets. Evergrande said on Wednesday it had scrapped a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd as the smaller rival had not met the "prerequisite to make a general offer". Both sides appeared to trade blame for the setback, with Hopson saying it does not accept "there is any substance whatsoever" to Evergrande's termination of the sales agreement, and it is exploring options to protect its legitimate interests.

  • Crown Resorts shareholders reject executive pay plans, but spare board

    Shareholders of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd voted against the casino company's executive pay plans for a second straight year at its annual meeting on Thursday, but turned down a follow-up option to oust its entire board. The voting outcome reflects the precarious situation of the company https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-crown-resorts-warns-may-not-continue-going-concern-2021-09-09, 37% owned by billionaire James Packer, which has been embroiled in two years of scandal and humbling public inquiries. "The Crown board accepts the organisation will continue to face near-term uncertainty," said acting Chair Jane Halton in a prepared speech at the meeting.

  • Korea Early Exports Show Resilience in Face of China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Strong gains in South Korea’s exports this month suggest global demand is holding up despite headwinds from supply chain snags and an energy crunch disrupting Chinese production.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront

  • Australia should change laws to accommodate crypto, Senate report says

    Australia needs to introduce new regulations for digital asset miners, such as tax discounts and a licensing regime for crypto exchanges, to be "competitive with Singapore, the UK and the U.S.", a Senate report said. The report, published by the Senate's Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre on Wednesday, also calls for clarity on rules about when banks can refuse to deal with a business customer involved in cryptocurrency. Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the cryptocurrency sector https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-banks-reject-pressure-deal-with-cryptocurrency-firms-2021-09-09, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina Calvasina describes the ma

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • White House mulls Plan B, with new taxes for billionaires, stock buybacks: report

    Facing opposition to corporate tax hikes, the Biden administration is seeking alternatives to how to pay for its multi-trillion-dollar spending plans, according to a new report.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.