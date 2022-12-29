Stocks in Asia Decline on Fresh Covid-19 Concerns: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson and Stephen Kirkland
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Thursday as fresh concerns about the spread of Covid-19 from China unnerved investors, dragging US shares lower for a second day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian and Japanese shares fell by about 1% and contracts for equity benchmarks in Singapore and Taiwan dropped. The S&P 500 slid 1.2% in thin trading to the lowest level in more than a month.

Australian and New Zealand 10-year government bond yields climbed. The 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar were steady after rising Wednesday.

Appetite for risk waned on news that the US would require inbound airline passengers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry. In Italy, health officials said they would test arrivals from China and said almost half of passengers on two flights from China to Milan were found to have the virus.

The prospect of further pandemic disruption to fragile supply chains as central banks grapple to bring inflation under control damped sentiment in the final trading week of 2022 after a brutal year for financial markets. Global equities have lost a fifth of value, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, and an index of global bonds has slumped 16%. The dollar has surged 7% and the US 10-year yield has jumped to above 3.80% from just 1.5% at the end of 2021.

Hong Kong removed limits on gatherings and testing for travelers in a further unwinding of its last major Covid rules, offering a boost to the global economy but sparking concerns it would amplify inflation pressures and prompt US policy makers to maintain tight monetary settings.

China’s reopening “complicates the Fed’s job with respect to putting a little bit of a bid under oil prices, putting a little bit of a bid under inflation globally, to aggregate demand. That’s going to be one of the biggest things that we’ll be watching in the first half,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, on Bloomberg TV.

Data released Wednesday showed the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening policy has taken a toll on the housing market. US pending home sales fell for a sixth consecutive month in November to the second-lowest on record. Borrowing costs have roughly doubled since the start of the year and home sales have been declining for months.

Elsewhere in markets, oil dipped amid thin liquidity as investors weighed the fallout from a Russian ban on exports to buyers that adhere to a price cap.

“We expect the economy to slow materially or enter recession at some point in 2023,” wrote Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments.

“A severe recession would be bearish for stocks, yet given the resilience of the US economy and the tight labor market, we are expecting a slowdown or shallow and brief recession. That could allow stocks to rally in the second half of 2023,” she said.

Key events this week:

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 1.9%

  • Japan’s Topix fell 1.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0625

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 134.10 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9918 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,547.15

  • Ether rose 0.2% to $1,189.09

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.86%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.46%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $78.45 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in South, East

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh drone attacks occurred in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeGazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets d

  • Dow Jones Falls After Housing Data As Apple Hits New Low; Tesla Plunges On Reduced Production Schedule In China

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower after economic data. Tesla dived on a report that the EV giant will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January.

  • Does It Ever Make Sense to Name a Bank As Trustee of Your Trust?

    A trust is an excellent way to bestow wealth, but disbursing money to your beneficiaries hinges on a crucial party: the trustee. Your trustee's financial knowledge, discretion and accountability will influence how a trust impacts beneficiaries. These duties can be … Continue reading → The post Should You Name a Bank as Trustee of Your Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year

    It is set to round off 2022 with a 68% drop - the most among the big U.S. technology firms - as fears mount over slowing demand in China and top boss Elon Musk's growing distractions with Twitter. "The shorts are piling on and the stock is way oversold here, which could drive a bounce-back rally," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. The company, whose meteoric rise over the last few years had burned many bearish investors, is the third most shorted stock in dollar value after Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • China's Reopening Could be Huge for Oil: Babin

    Oil has been gaining on hopes that China will reopen its economy fully after easing Covid restrictions. But Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth Group, says risks remain. She's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Ukraine, inflation, FTX: The biggest stories of 2022

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kevin Cirilli highlights some of the biggest news stories of 2022.&nbsp;

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears

    Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023. , with a rally in the week between Christmas and New Year's. The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show. "Normally a Santa Claus Rally is sparked by hopes of factors that will drive economic and market growth," Bassuk said.

  • Experts Predict Where the Housing Market Is Headed in 2023

    It has been a wild few years for the housing market. If you're thinking about buying or selling in the new year, you're probably feeling a bit apprehensive about the process. Check Out: 7 Florida...

  • Solana crypto token loses most of its value in 2022, FTX collapse weighs

    The price of Solana, a cryptocurrency token that had been lauded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, fell 10.36% on Wednesday, and is down 94.2% so far in 2022. The collapse of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges. Solana, or SOL, is the token behind the upstart Solana blockchain, which supports smart contracts, including non-fungible tokens, and has emerged as a rival to the ethereum blockchain.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors gauge effect of China reopen on Fed

    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decline, as investors attempted to navigate the impact of China's reopening policy on the path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While China has quickly reversed course on its previous "zero-COVID" policy this month, which is likely to benefit the global economy, the change has come with a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short-term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.883% after hitting a six-week high of 3.89%.

  • Credit Cracks Widen With Distressed Debt Ballooning

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Mov

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China

    The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air passengers 2 years old and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao. They attributed the change in policy to the lack of information on variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and concerns that the increased number of COVID cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.

  • Lockheed's Sikorsky seeks review of Black Hawk replacement contract

    The company, which filed its protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), said it had partner Boeing Co's support. Earlier this month, the Army ended a years-long competition aimed at finding a replacement for the Black Hawk utility helicopter after it assigned the contract to Textron's unit.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ crosses $1 billion in the global box office

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre takes a look at the worldwide box office earnings for James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel.

  • U.S. stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low

    Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023. The Nasdaq Composite ended at 10,213.288, the lowest since the bear market began in November 2021 after the index hit a record high. The last time the Nasdaq ended lower was in July 2020.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in South, East

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh drone attacks occurred in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeGazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets d

  • Inflation-Wary Shoppers Pull Back as Goods Pile Up in Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Jude Snair knows retail. She works in the portrait department of a JCPenney at the Newport Centre mall in New Jersey. But with or without an employee discount, the 20-year-old said she was mostly avoiding holiday shopping this year. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads

  • Batgirl to Wagatha: 15 flops and blunders in culture in 2022

    From Wagatha Christie to Batgirl, these moments were some of the year's most unfortunate.

  • Covid in China: US imposes Covid testing for visitors from China

    Several other countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China as Covid cases surge.