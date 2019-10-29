U.S. Stocks Mixed Amid Earnings, Trade Headlines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as investors weighed, trade headlines and a spate of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow’s expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Treasuries edged higher with most euro-area bonds.

The S&P 500 fluctuated after falling from highs on a report that China and the U.S. might not sign a partial deal next month. A day earlier President Donald Trump’s assertion that negotiations were ahead of schedule sent the index to a record. Strong results from drug giants Merck and Pfizer boosted health shares, while lenders got a lift after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’d be open to looser bank rules. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped on results from Alphabet and Akami.

“The big thing is markets are really trying to figure out how they should feel about earnings -- earnings aren’t coming in as bad as we expected but that still doesn’t mean they’re good,” Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade, said by phone. “Investors are trying to figure out where they should be moving right now in light of all the information that we’re getting.”

Elsewhere yields on Japanese 10-year bonds hit the highest since June and their Australian counterparts jumped almost nine basis points, yet the sell-off cooled during European hours, with yields on German and U.S. peers halting their recent surge. The pound reversed a drop after the U.K.’s main opposition party said it will back an early election.

Investors are struggling for fresh impetus to extend the record-breaking rally in U.S. stocks. Optimism on the China trade front from President Donald Trump is aiding the bull case, and an anticipated Fed rate cut on Wednesday may add further fuel. Still, recent economic data has come in mixed and while earnings are topping estimates on average, the bar was low.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Airbus, Apple, Credit Suisse, Facebook and PetroChina on Wednesday; Mitsubishi Heavy on Thursday; Exxon Mobil and Macquarie Group on Friday.The Fed is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday.U.S. economic growth is forecast to have slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter. GDP data are due Wednesday. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the core PCE deflator, is due Thursday.The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.Friday brings the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index added 0.2% at 12:39 p.m. New York time.The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3%.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.9%.India’s Sensex Index surged 1.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The yen was little changed at 108.92 per dollar.Britain’s pound fell 0.1% to $1.2852.The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1096.The South Korean Won jumped 0.6% to 1,163.19 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.83%.The two-year rate fell two basis points to 1.63%.Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.709%.Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.35%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.2%.Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,490.20 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2% to $54.66 a barrel.

