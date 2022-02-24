Stocks slump in Asia, while oil surges to $100 a barrel after Russia attacks Ukraine

Ukrainian OTR-21 Tochka-U missile systems in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in Kyiv, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Global equities slumped on Thursday after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, with blasts heard in the capital Kyiv, according to reports.

Dow Jones futures tumbled by over 700 points in Asia, where regional indices fell sharply and oil hit $100 a barrel.

Safe-haven assets such as Treasurys and gold rallied as investors fled risk assets.

Global stocks slumped on Thursday and bond prices surged, while oil rallied back towards $100 a barrel after Russian forces attacked Ukraine early in the morning, with blasts heard from the capital city of Kyiv to the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to media reports.

The Ukrainian interior ministry told CNN the blasts were missile strikes, with reports of outgoing artillery fire from Russian forces across the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operations" in Ukraine, according to a Reuters report that quoted him as telling Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their weapons and "go home."

Hours before Putin's speech, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had warned everything was in place for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, Putin said Moscow recognized the independence of two separatist Ukrainian states.

US stock futures plunged in early trading on Thursday, with those on the Dow Jones falling by over 700 points, or 2%, while those on the S&P 500 fell 2.1%. The benchmark indices slid on Wednesday, as hopes faded for a peaceful resolution, leaving the S&P down 1.8%, the Dow Jones down 1.4%, and the Nasdaq 100 off by 2.6%.

In Asia, financial markets tumbled as investors fled risk assets, stripping 2% off Tokyo's Nikkei, almost 3% off Seoul's Kospi, and 1.3% off Shanghai's CSI 300. European stock index futures slid, with those on the FTSE 100, DAX and Stoxx 500 down between 2.5 and 3.0%.

"Expect a risk-off day in markets. Expect major volatility. Expect the fog of war: known and unknown unknowns, fake news, false flags, and even censorship can all be expected; sadly, so can "pain, dirt, and death". And don't expect this to be resolved by the end of the day, or the end of the week, or the end of the month," Rabobank strategist Michael Every wrote in a daily note.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been flaring for weeks, with Russian troops mustering along the border. Putin ordered troops to cross the border on Tuesday, triggering Western sanctions on banks and billionaires with ties to the Kremlin, as well as a halt to a key natural gas pipeline project from Russia to northern Europe. Several Ukrainian lawmakers told Insider on Wednesday these measures were not enough to stop an all-out Russian invasion.

Given Russia's position as one of the world's largest producers and exporters of energy and flaring geopolitical tensions, crude oil soared on Thursday, rising almost 4% on the day to hit $100 a barrel for the first time since late 2014.

With investors dumping risk assets, perceived safe havens got a boost. US 10-year Treasury yields tumbled by 8 basis points to 1.89% as traders flocked to government bonds, while gold rallied 1.8% to $1,945 an ounce. The dollar index rose 0.4%, in part thanks to investors buying the Japanese yen, often seen as a shelter in times of heightened market volatility. The yen was last up 0.3% on the day against the dollar.

Read the original article on Business Insider