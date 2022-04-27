Stocks in Sri Lanka Rebound as World Bank to Grant Financial Aid

Nupur Acharya and Jan Dahinten
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka stocks rallied, marking their first day of gains since April 5, after the World Bank said it will allocate funds to ease the nation’s economic crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Colombo All-Share Index ended 6.8% higher, after losing about 15% in the past two days. The bluechip S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index surged 14%. Trading had to be suspended in the prior two sessions within minutes of the open as the S&P gauge fell by its daily set limit.

“The selloff has driven investors to buy stocks at a cheaper price but it is still a short-term trader’s market with uncertainties on the horizon,” said Naveed Majeed, senior vice president for research at Asia Securities in Colombo. The World Bank aid is a near-term positive to mitigate the gap of essential goods.”

The World Bank will extend $600 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka, according to a statement from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. The nation is also seeking funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund after dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation led to an economic and political crisis.

Relief over the World Bank aid reflected in rising stocks didn’t feed through to the bond market. Sri Lanka’s dollar bond due in July was indicated little changed at 46.1 on the dollar by 3:10 p.m. in Singapore as bond investors awaited details on a debt restructuring linked to a potential IMF loan. The notes have traded in a narrow range between 45.1 to 48.7 over the past two weeks. The rupee weakened 1.4% to 346.46 per dollar.

Trading in Sri Lankan equities was halted for the previous two weeks -- the first week due to a holiday and the second by the securities regulator -- the central bank hiked policy rates by a record, the government halted payments on foreign debt, while rating companies slashed the nation’s credit rating.

Rajapaksa and the cabinet are moving toward reducing his wide-ranging powers as opponents seek to oust his family over alleged mismanagement that has pushed the economy into its worst crisis since the country gained independence more than 70 years ago.

READ: Sri Lanka Inches Toward Curbing President’s Sweeping Powers

The IMF has been nudging the government to tighten monetary policy, raise revenues, and pursue a flexible exchange rate as part of broader fiscal and debt management reforms required to unlock aid financing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trading in Sri Lanka Stocks Halted Second Day as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Sri Lanka stocks was suspended for a second day with investors getting just five minutes of transactions between halts, as the market continued to slide amid an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empe

  • Xi’s Spending Vow Lifts Infrastructure Stocks: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s infrastructure firms surged after President Xi Jinping vowed to boost construction, reverting to an old playbook to drive up growth for an economy hard-hit by an increasing number of pandemic lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands De

  • Lloyds sees signs of customer belt-tightening as cost-of-living crisis bites

    The lending giant as seen 1.2 million subscriptions contracts cancelled over the past six months, with customers spending more on energy and food as i

  • High demand pushes Puma's Q1 results above expectations

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German sportswear maker Puma reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday as high demand from both retailers and consumers more than offset the impact of the war in Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks. The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 27% to 196 million euros ($208.62 million) in the first three months of 2022, compared to analysts' average forecast for EBIT of 181.5 million euros. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in China and the Ukraine war, Puma will have to focus on market share gains and mid-term growth over short-term profit optimization, which will increase its operating expenditures and hurt gross margin, the CEO said.

  • European Stocks Waver as Russian Gas-Halt Risk Darkens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities seesawed on Wednesday as investors assessed the economic implications of cuts in gas supplies from Russia, against “all out” stimulus pledges by China and a string of corporate earnings releases.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.