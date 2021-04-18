Stocks to Start Week at Highs; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to kick off the week at record highs, with investors focusing on the economic recovery despite mounting concerns about new Covid-19 variants. Currencies were steady.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia after U.S. stocks ended the week at all-time peaks, with the S&P 500 Index capping its fourth straight weekly advance. The Swiss franc edged up against the dollar and the euro amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Russia over jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Bitcoin tumbled the most since February, from record highs hit last week as crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. went public.

After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bonds rallied after China’s financial regulator said the bad-debt manager had ample liquidity, the first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing last month’s reporting deadline.

Robust data from China and the U.S. have buoyed investor sentiment, pushing the MSCI All-Country World Index to a another record and giving fresh impetus to the reflation trade. This week traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace.

The European Central Bank rate decision later in the week will also draw attention. The ECB is set to keep its policy unchanged, and likely to sound cautiously optimistic on the economy and borrowing costs, though it is likely too soon for further details about the plans for the asset purchase program beyond the second quarter.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The yen was at 108.78 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1974.The offshore yuan was at 6.5267 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 1.58%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.5% to $63.13 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,776.51 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • UK hospitality chiefs warn on COVID passports in economy reopening plans

    Britain's biggest hospitality firms also called on prime minister Boris Johnson to stick with the current dates on the roadmap out of lockdown.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    It’s natural to want to buy into a rising stock, so much so that following upward trends as a market strategy has a name: momentum investing. It’s the art of following the upward trends – but not necessarily following the herd. Momentum investing has its advocates and detractors, as do all investing styles; the key point for investors to remember is that past performance does not guarantee future returns. There’s no one sure path to success here, and every stock should be considered as a unique individual – which makes past performance a useful indicator, even if it’s not the only one. So, with the risks understood, the reward can be substantial – some stocks do show prolonged trends on an upward slope. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve found two such stocks that boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and considerable upside potential – on top of impressive recent gains. Let's take a closer look. Identiv (INVE) The first momentum stock we’ll look at, Identiv, is a tech company providing solutions for authentication and security systems online. Identiv’s products protect users’ identity, and prevent malware and other malicious attacks in the IoT world. The importance – and value – of this niche can be seen in the company’s share growth over the past year. INVE is up 65% year-to-date, and longer term, over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 404%. The strong share growth has gone hand-in-hand with strong revenue growth. The company reported 31% year-over-year top-line growth, to $24.8 million, in 4Q20, along with solid prospects going forward. Entering Q1, the company had $10.5 million in backlogged orders, a 121% gain over the year before. Growth was driven by gains in the company’s RFID segment, which was up over 100% yoy, and in the Identity segment, which registered a 53% yoy gain. While revenues were solid, earnings were down. EPS had been positive in Q3, but turned negative in Q4, coming in at a 5-cent net loss per share, and missing the expectation of a 1-cent EPS profit. Investors have not appeared too concerned by the earnings loss; Identiv’s historical earnings pattern is to show a Q4 loss after a Q3 profit, and the 4Q20 loss was 7 cents per share less than the year-ago result. Management has moved to take advantage of the company’s rising share value, by putting a public offering of stock earlier this month. The offering, of 3.78 million shares at $10.65 each, closed on April 12 and raised – before expenses – over $40 million. There’s a lot here to get an analyst’s attention, and 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley initiated coverage of this stock with a Buy rating and a $21 price target, indicating ~50% one-year upside potential. (To view Ellis’s track record, click here) "We believe the recent capital raise is transformative and will accelerate growth from 10% over the past two years to +20% as the company broadens its RFID IoT portfolio. To start, $38M in net proceeds suggests $50M in incremental sales potential at current GMs," Ellis opined. The analyst added, "We believe that INVE’s custom engagement, design, and prototype model is strong and that CY22 proceeds sales conversion is likely, led by RFID IoT, where 3Q20 and 4Q20 sales surged 100% Y/Y and where CY21TD backlog is robust. Success with healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices early adopters could tilt high-volume industries INVE’s way, thus enriching growth." Ellis is not outlier in his view of this stock; there are 3 recent reviews on file here, and all are to buy, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $14.04, with an average target of $17.33 suggesting room for 23% growth in the year ahead. (See INVE stock analysis on TipRanks) Tronox (TROX) Next up, Tronox, is a miner and manufacturer of specialty metals used in the production of titanium chemicals. The company mines titanium ores and zircon, and uses them in the production of titanium dioxide and chemical sands, both essential ingredients in industrial dyes. The company’s products are found in a range of everyday products, including paints, papers, and plastics, and useful byproducts of the manufacturing process include caustic soda and gypsum. While the industry lacks the cachet of high-tech, it is still vital to the modern economy, and Tronox has ridden that fact to a 37% year-to-date share gain. For the past 12 months, the stock’s gain has been 224%. For the full-year 2020, Tronox showed a top line of $2.76 billion, up 4.5% from 2019. The 4Q20 results show that the top line gains are accelerating – the fourth quarter revenues of $783 million were up 13.6% yoy. The company saw quarterly titanium dioxide sales volume increase 8% yoy in the fourth quarter, indicating improved global demand as world economies reopen. Looking ahead, Tronox expects titanium dioxide sales to continue gaining, in the range of 11% to 15% for 1Q21. With all of that in the background, BMO analyst John McNulty listed TROX as one of his top picks for 2021 “Rarely can we recall a time when the stars aligned in such a way that the risk/reward pointed to dramatic upside potential with relatively minimal risk--the current outlook for TiO2 and TROX is one of those times. TiO2 is poised for a steady tightening over the next 2-3 years, driving volumes and prices higher,” McNulty noted. The analyst summed up, "We listed TROX as one of our top picks for 2021 for a host of reasons, including our belief that the strength of the cycle would surprise investors in the near term on the volume side and in the intermediate term on the pricing side." In line with this upbeat outlook, McNulty rates TROX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $29 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 45%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus on this stock is not unanimous – but it is decisive. The reviews break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $24.40 suggests a 22% upside for the next 12 months. (See TROX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.

  • Intel earnings to give first look on how shortages are affecting U.S. chip makers in 2021

    Intel Corp. earnings --- as will earnings from every other major chip maker this season --- will be probed for how quickly the industry is managing to ease supply issues that have plagued semiconductor customers for most of COVID-19

  • The Growth Stock Sale of 2021 Has Arrived: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have run absolute circles around value stocks. Borrowing rates have continued to push lower and, for much of the past 12 years, the Federal Reserve has maintained a dovish stance with regard to monetary policy. In short, growth stocks have had cheap access to capital with which to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Cronos Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 47.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Cronos’ Disappointing Road: One company that has been a lackluster investment in the last year has been Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON). Cronos battled a difficult Canadian cannabis market throughout 2020. In February, the company reported an impressive 133% sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA losses in the company’s international business narrowed, while U.S. losses widened. Cronos also recently announced that it could launch lab-grown cannabis by the end of 2021. Assuming the quality is comparable to the existing product, lab-grown cannabis could potentially significantly reduce production costs for Cronos, helping improve the company’s bottom line. Cronos reported a $73 million net loss in 2020. Cronos has the financial backing of tobacco giant Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), which owns nearly 50% of Cronos. Altria’s support has allowed Cronos to operate with one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis space. Learn more: How To Invest In Cannabis Stocks However, Cronos shares are also priced at a steep premium to many of its Canadian peers at more than 63 times sales. At the beginning of 2020, Cronos shares were trading at around $7.90. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $5.89 after news of COVID-19 spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. Cronos bottomed at $4 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Cronos investors, the sell-off didn’t last long. By June, Cronos shares made it back up to $8/13, but the rally stalled at that point until the November U.S. presidential election. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Tilray Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now The victory of Joe Biden, a Democrat, and a surprise blue wave gave the party control of both the Senate and House, sending cannabis stocks soaring on optimism that U.S. cannabis legalization may be just around the corner. Cronos In 2021, Beyond: The stock ultimately peaked at $15.83 in February 2021 during a retail investor-fueled short squeeze before pulling back to around $8.25. Traders may be taking profits on Cronos’ big post-election run. Or they may simply see a lack of progress on U.S. legalization and more lackluster growth numbers from the Canadian market as reasons to be skeptical of the stock in the near term. Cronos investors who bought one year ago and held on through the volatility have still made a decent return. In fact, $1,000 in Cronos stock bought on April 14, 2020, would be worth about $1,378 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting only modest gains for Cronos in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 10 analysts covering the stock is $8.45, suggesting 12.7% upside from current levels. (Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now'Four Horsemen' Driving The Retail Trading Euphoria: SPACs, Stonks, Cryptos And NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • New investors beware: The easy money you made in the stock market probably won't continue

    Stocks have rebounded from lows in an incredibly short time. For novices who are investing for the first time this past year, it's all they know.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. The Dow Jones industrial average crossed above 34,000 for the first time last week, as strong results from big banks kicked off the first-quarter earnings reporting season. Optimism also was boosted by good economic data, a steady Treasury yield and reassuring words from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. All of this muted the impact of bad vaccine news early in the week. Semiconductor shortages continue to plague various industries, and things may get worse. Bitcoin keeps hitting record highs, as does Dogecoin, and the new U.S. Securities and Exchange chair is a blockchain technology expert. The week also saw the largest direct listing in history, Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter as CEO and news of the much anticipated next big event from the iPhone maker. And as the White House continues its push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, signs of pent-up reopening demand are plentiful. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In "Why This Tesla Analyst Is Turning Bullish," Priya Nigam focuses on how the leading electric vehicle maker's aggressive diversification efforts prompted one key analyst to upgrade Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), despite the stock's rich valuation, and to more than double its price target. In Chris Katje's "Why Coinbase's Upside Could Be Immense, With A Price Target Of 0," discover why the featured analyst considers newly public Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to be the gold standard among digital asset exchanges. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has multiple bullish catalysts on the horizon. So says Wayne Duggan's "Wedbush Adds Alphabet Stock To Best Ideas List: What You Need To Know." Updated coverage on tech stocks was also bullish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Adam Eckert's "JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry" discusses the long-term prospects for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and its peers due to demand recovery among consumers. "Why This Analyst Thinks Plug Power Stock Deserves Elevated Valuation" by Shanthi Rexaline examines what recent developments may mean for shares of hydrogen and fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG). For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Why Bitcoin Fundamentals Depict A Healthy Bull Market: Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Report Is Now The Time To Buy These 4 Under-The-Radar Bank Stocks? 5 Trends Auto Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021 Bears A 160% rally in the past 11 months has resulted in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock becoming "very overvalued," according to "Gordon Haskett's John Inch On Why General Electric Is 'Very Overvalued'" by Adam Eckert. What about that 8 for 1 reverse stock split? Jon Harris' "Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week" suggests that the current sentiment on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and other stocks is bearish. "AMC 'Under Attack' From Short Sellers Again, CEO Says" by Madhukumar Warrier shares why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeking shareholder approval to sell 500 million shares but promises not to do so in the calendar year 2021. See why the CEO also praised the meme investors. In Melanie Schaffer's "QuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical Analysis," find out why the chart for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock looked bearish this past week in the wake of a scathing report on the Bill Gates-supported EV battery maker. In "BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing" Priya Nigam looks at how a top analyst reacted to GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announcing it would cease its Phase 2 and 3 trials of a cancer treatment. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Bitcoin Is A Bubble, 74% Of Bank of America's Professional Investors Believe Some SPACs Could Fail Outright, Research Is Paramount: Cathie Wood 8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Affirm, Bitcoin, BorgWarner, Credit Suisse And MoreThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

    The total market value of the EV charging stocks amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV maker stocks combined.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet