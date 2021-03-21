Stocks Eye Steady Open; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

1 / 2

Stocks Eye Steady Open; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a cautious start to the week with investors fretting over rising bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.

U.S. equity futures dipped. Futures fell in Japan and Australia and were higher in Hong Kong earlier. The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.

The S&P 500 Index edged lower on Friday. The financial sector weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recovered from Thursday’s slump. Oil slipped after its worst week since October.

A heavy slate of Treasury auctions in maturities that have taken a beating recently will keep the bond market on edge this week. Ten-year yields ended last week above 1.7%, at the highest levels in about 14 months.

Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates are dominating equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares, on the view that rebounding inflation may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.”

“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”

A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it will soon propose new changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.

Meanwhile, the European Union is set to block exports of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc. The pound was weaker.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Powell is first up Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit, a virtual gathering of major central bankers. He speaks alongside Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann on progressing with the digital age. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:15 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6% earlier.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dipped 0.2% earlier.Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 108.83 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1887.The Australian dollar dropped 0.2% to 77.26 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 1.72%, the highest in about 14 months.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.82%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $61.02 a barrel.Gold was at $1,739.92 an ounce.

(Corrects the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline in paragraph two.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop, Adobe, Honeywell, Darden Restaurants, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    GameStop earnings are on Tuesday, along with Adobe, General Mills, and Darden Restaurants also this week. Plus, durable goods, personal income and spending, and other economic data.

  • Hot Seat at Turkish Central Bank to Hurt Lira Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- The merry-go-round at Turkey’s central bank is about to bludgeon Wall Street contrarians betting on a rebound in the lira.Traders need not look far for historical reference. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in the past 21 months.The turnover highlights how money managers can never get too comfortable with the state of affairs in Ankara. During Naci Agbal’s four-month tenure, Turkish investor anxiety as measured by the lira’s one-month implied volatility eased the most in the world. And after the currency’s hot start to 2021, bank analysts boosted their bullish forecasts even further.Now, Agbal’s dismissal is rekindling fears of a repeat of July 2019, when Erdogan fired Murat Cetinkaya for failing to heed the president’s unorthodox theory that high interest rates cause rather than curb inflation. The lira sank a world-leading 1.6% the next week, the central bank delivered a record rate cut by month’s end and the currency ended the year trailing every one of its peers except Argentina’s peso.“For veterans on Turkey, this looks very much like a story they have seen several times before,” Hasnain Malik and Patrick Curran, strategists at Tellimer, wrote in a report. “Monday is likely to be a bloodbath for the Turkish lira as markets express their clear and strong dissatisfaction.”Lira Doomsayers Are Preaching to the Converted on YouTube Turkey’s currency has climbed 3.1% this year, beating every one of its emerging-market counterparts, though its position atop the rankings is almost certain to change in the days ahead. Aside from a policy pivot at the monetary authority, the concern among investors is that Agbal’s removal may herald a wider leadership reshuffle at the finance ministry, including the potential return of Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.“This would be disastrous for Turkish assets and send a clear sign that unorthodox policymaking is back in full force,” Malik and Curran wrote, downgrading their view on the nation’s equities and carry trade.(Removes reference to year in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Bids $6.2 Billion for Crisis-Hit Crown Resorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in a cash bid valuing the troubled Australian casino operator at A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion).The New York-based private equity firm, which owns 10% of Crown, offered to buy the rest for A$11.85 a share, Crown said Monday. That’s 20% higher than Friday’s close. Crown stock soared to A$11.71 at the open in Sydney.Crown, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire James Packer, “will now commence a process to assess the proposal,” it said in a statement. There’s no certainty an agreement can be reached, Crown said.Read more: Blackstone Seeks to Buy Crown Resorts at 20% PremiumBlackstone is pouncing as Crown tries to navigate a crisis threatening its entire Australian gaming business. The company was last month found unfit to operate its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at its other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to run its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.Crown shares have almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. Since then, they’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulation. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.A similar probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino. A separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”But for Packer, Blackstone’s approach is a chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor in recent years.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.A representative for Packer’s private investment company didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Blackstone’s approach.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseBlackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.(Updates throughout with Crown’s troubles.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rebounds as Strong LNG Demand Offsets Demand Worries

    Asian demand for U.S. LNG exports was strong throughout the winter and now, European demand is mounting as storage levels dwindled in recent months.

  • Asia cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

    Asian markets faced a fresh stress test on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira lifted the safe-haven yen and blunted risk appetite, although the fallout so far looked to be relatively contained. The dollar was trading almost 15% higher on the lira at 8.3000 after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a like-minded critic of high interest rates. "Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Agbal, who had sought to instil some price stability and perception of Bank independence, now raises question as to whether the new Governor will look to lower rates while still aim to fight higher inflation," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

  • Saudi Aramco profits were slashed nearly in half in 2020

    Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer

    The influx of retail traders into the markets has coincided with a rise in certain influencers with big followings on Finance Twitter, a trading-oriented section of the popular social media platform. Benzinga is pointing out some of the biggest names, in a series on these "FinTwit" influencers. This time, it's "SPAC King" Chamath Palihapitiya. Man Of The People: Like Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, Palihapitiya uses Twitter to talk about stocks. His 1.4 million followers are regularly updated on his stock market moves and investment plans. His advice is sought after for good reason. With a resume that boasts former high-level positions at Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), Palihapitiya is a CEO, venture capitalist, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor and engineer. Most famously known as the “King of SPACs,” Palihapitiya has brought six companies public under his Social Capital Hedosophia umbrella, including Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) and most recently Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV). Related story: Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer Swaying The Crowd: Palihapitiya's tweets bring him both adoration and criticism. Like Musk, he has earned fans with his populist approach and championing of everyday traders. Palihapitiya undoubtedly helped r/WallStreetBets and an army of retail traders fight hedge funds during the GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) mania. “Lots of $GME talk soooooo.... We bought Feb $115 calls on $GME this morning. Let’s gooooooo!!!!!!!!,” he tweeted Jan. 26. He followed that tweet up with “ride or die.” Palihapitiya is also a big supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), viewed by some as a tool for digital freedom and social justice because it isn’t controlled by government. “When $BTC gets to $150k, I will buy The Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms and low-cost housing,” he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 30, taking a jab at the exclusive seaside home to some of the wealthiest Americans. On Mar. 6, when Palihapitiya confirmed on Twitter he’d sold off his personal stake of 6.2 million shares of Virgin Galactic for $21 million in profits, the share price of the company fell 36%. His followers were angry and worried he’d lost faith in the company, but Palihapitiya took to Twitter to calm their nerves. “I freed up some capital by selling some shares in $SPCE so I can keep investing at scale without impacting my pace and strategic view,” he tweeted. Palihapitiya is reportedly using the funds for a climate change venture in Britain. Retail investors will be watching closely to see if what's he working on becomes the next biggest thing to invest in. Navigating Through Headwinds: He also calmed nerves in early February when short seller firm Hindenburg Research released a report criticizing Palihapitiya’s IPOC-Clover Health merger. “For those following $CLOV, trust the process and the facts,” he wrote the following day. The Financial Times took notice. “He’s managed, with poise, to straddle a line between televised rants on Wall Street while also shilling risky reverse-mergers to retail investors on an almost bimonthly basis,” the paper wrote at the time. Photo by JD Lasica/Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFacebook Teases Technology That Allows Your Brain To Control A ComputerFacebook To Launch New Platform For Entrepreneurial Journalists: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Profit Fall Nearly 45% On Lower Oil Demand

    The world’s largest oil exporter saw net income drop sharply last year, reflecting turmoil in oil markets amid the pandemic. What Happened: Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported that its net income had fallen to 44.4% to $49 billion in 2020 as demand for oil was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports. The company lowered its capital expenditure plans to $35 billion this year from $40 billion to $45 billion previously. However, Bloomberg reported that Aramco plans to continue paying out a dividend of $75 billion despite the results. Most of the dividend money goes to the Saudia Arabian government. See Related: Best Oil ETFs Why It Matters: Aramco's average crude production fell to 9.2 million barrels a day during 2020. According to Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, there are signs of recovery in the market, and the demand for oil in Europe and the U.S. should increase with the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. Oil prices lost over a fifth of their value in 2020. Brent crude, the global benchmark, last traded at $64.53 a barrel on Friday compared with around $51 in December 2020. The improving oil market is already benefitting oil and gas exploration and production stocks, and with them related ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP). See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk To Bernie Sanders: "I Am Accumulating Resources To Help Make Life Multiplanetary"Canadian Pacific Railway To Buy Kansas City Southern For Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks To Go With Your National Corn Dog Day And March Madness Festivities

    Today is the first day of spring and it's also National Corn Dog Day, held on the first Saturday of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship. If you think there's no connection to stocks, think again. Here are three stocks with exposure to the treat, albeit through the version found in the frozen-food aisle, not at your local fair. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) sells corn dogs through its Market Pantry brand. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) also sells them through its Great Value brand. And major food producer heavyweight Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is on the action as well, through its State Fair brand. While it's highly doubtful that National Corn Dog Day will have an impact on these companies' share prices, at least now you know which brands offer a way to celebrate this day and March Madness at the same time. Image by Kriss Chen from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFamily Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of SuicideShort Sellers Are Increasingly Targeting SPACs: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Turkey’s Lira Plunges After Upheaval at Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira plunged as much as 15% following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central-bank chief.It was quoted at 8.2247 at 10:01 a.m. Sydney time after earlier weakening to 8.4707 per dollar. That erased more than four months of gains since the now ex-governor Naci Agbal was appointed in November and putting the lira within a few percentage points of a record low reached earlier that month.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, is a blow to investor confidence and raises concern the country will once again embark on a path of rock-bottom rates. The initial backlash exceeded some analysts’ estimates, and marks a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm toward Turkish markets. That now seemingly sated appetite had helped make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, with money managers cheering Agbal’s move to raise interest rates and efforts to bring inflation under control.“Bulls’ optimism was based on CBRT being allowed to keep rates high for some time, and after last Thursday that looked very promising,” said Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd., who previously saw the lira appreciating beyond 6.90 per dollar. “That’s ruined now; it will be hard to find lira bulls,” he said, adding that the currency could now head back to levels when Agbal was appointed.New PledgeAgbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.A rush to sell the currency in thin liquidity as trading got underway in Asia overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to an FX trader familiar with the transactions, who asked not to be identified because the person isn’t authorized to speak publicly.“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he’s not yet sure where the line will be drawn. “The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job.”Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyAny weakness in the lira could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.The lira had strengthened about 18% under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose for the prevailing economic conditions has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.“We must conclude, for now, that Kavcioglu will be mandated with reducing and keeping rates as low as possible,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “If this hypothesis proves true, not only will we see a looser policy setting in Turkey in the coming months, but we will also likely experience a return to managing policy through unorthodox measures.”Last year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the sinking currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition for a judicial probe into the nation’s official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of Turkish stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps were about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.Among those who may find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions by individuals in lira-yen stood at 263,585 contracts as of Friday. They’ve climbed about 9% since the start of the year.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Corrects percentage fall in lira in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Winter Soldier Co-Creator Reveals ‘Mixed Feelings’ About New Marvel Series

    With the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney Plus Friday, Winter Soldier co-creator Ed Brubaker admitted in a newsletter that he has “mixed feelings” about the show and his role as a character creator. “Everyone at Marvel Studios that I’ve ever met (all the way up to Kevin Feige) […]

  • Futures Fall as Miami Beach Sets Curfew for Spring Break Revelers

    On Sunday evening, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had lost 62 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures each slipped 0.2%. Economic events to watch this week include February existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors on Monday, the Census Bureau’s durable goods report for February on Wednesday, and the Federal Reserve’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for February on Friday. • Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew through Tuesday after an influx of spring breakers became “like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks,” he told CNN.

  • 'Huge Rain Event' Drives Major Spill at Warragamba Dam

    WaterNSW said on March 21 that torrential rain was “generating a major spill” at the Warragamba Dam west of Sydney.Thousands of people in western Sydney have been asked to evacuate in what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.The Warragamba Dam spillway was releasing water at a rate of 450 gigalitres (GL) per day on March 21, a rate that could increase as inflows rise, WaterNSW said. The company noted that, by comparison, “Sydney Harbour is estimated to hold 500 GL”. Credit: WaterNSW via Storyful

  • US Stocks Mixed but Mostly Lower as Treasury Yields Hover Near 14-Month Peak

    The S&P 500 Banks Index fell 1.4% after the Fed said it would not extend temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease pandemic-related stress.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Lay Out New $3,000 Price Target For Tesla Shares: What Investors Should Know

    Ark Funds CEO and Co-Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga for the “Raz Report” interview earlier this month. At that time, Wood promised a new price target was coming on Tesla from Ark. On Friday, it arrived. Ark Funds on Tesla: Ark Funds updated its price target for shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $3,000 in the year 2025. Last year, Ark Funds listed a split adjusted price target on Tesla shares of $1,400 by the year 2024. Ark Funds uses a Monte Carlo model, based on a series of simulations to determine the probability of different outcomes with random variables. A total of 34 inputs and over 40,000 possible simulations were used to create the new price target. The bear case from Ark Funds is for shares of Tesla to hit $1,500 in 2025. The new bull case from Ark Funds is for Tesla shares to hit $4,000 in 2025. The price target from Ark Funds does not include Tesla’s energy storage or solar business in the models. The impact of the price of Bitcoin is also not included in the model from Ark Funds. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Growth Ahead: Ark Funds said Tesla can sell between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025 after new technology and production improvements. Tesla sold over 500,000 vehicles in 2020. The average sale price for Tesla’s electric vehicles was $50,000 in 2020. Ark calls for that figure to come in between $36,000 and $45,000 in the new price target model. For the first time, Ark Funds is including opportunities in insurance in its forecasting model. “Ark estimates that Tesla could achieve better than average margins on insurance thanks to the highly detailed driving data it collects from customer vehicles,” Ark says in the report. Tesla introduced its insurance product in 2019. It is currently only available in California. Ark believes in the next few years, Tesla could roll out insurance to other states, underwriting its own policies. Ark Funds updated its pricing model for Tesla to include assumptions on fully autonomous driving. Ark estimates the probability of delivering fully autonomous driving by 2025 at 50%. Ark previously listed a 30% chance by the year 2024. Related Link: Auto Companies That Catered To Shareholders Instead Of Future Growth Will Be Sorry: Cathie Wood Ark Funds and Tesla: Wood has been a notable Tesla bull for years. She famously gave a split adjusted price target of $800 that was criticized by many on Wall Street. Her prediction came right earlier this year. Tesla is the largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) with over 3.7 million shares worth $2.4 billion. Tesla is also the largest holding in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) with 1.1 million shares held worth $752.5 million. Tesla represents 10.5% of assets in both ARKK and ARKW. Price Action: Shares of Tesla closed at $654.87 on Friday. Tesla shares have traded between $82.10 and $900.40 over the last fifty-two weeks. Watch the full interview with Cathie Wood and Benzinga here. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Kevin O'Leary Changed His Mind On Tesla, Keeps Allocation Capped At 5%Auto Companies That Catered To Shareholders Instead Of Future Growth Will Be Sorry: Cathie Wood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday. Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game." Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

  • Is Bank of America (BAC) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League […]

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • Covid-19: Miami Beach imposes emergency curfew over spring break 'chaos'

    Large crowds on the US city's party strips prompted an emergency overnight curfew.