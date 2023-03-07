Stocks Swing Higher; Dollar, Treasuries in Ranges: Markets Wrap

Stocks Swing Higher; Dollar, Treasuries in Ranges: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks turned higher as choppy trading in Hong Kong gave way to a rally in the shares of Chinese state-owned enterprises, creating a tailwind that helped along US equity futures.

Moves in major currencies and Treasuries remained subdued within narrow ranges as traders in Asia awaited more cues from Chinese policymakers and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Australia’s dollar and government bond yields fell while the nation’s stocks rose after the central bank hiked borrowing costs and said further increases would be needed. It also said inflation had peaked.

Investors continue to weigh the impact of China’s modest growth target — which comes with the silver lining of less pressure on inflation — along with the prospect of more interest rate hikes in major economies. Australia’s hike during the Asian session comes before attention shifts later in the day to Powell’s appearance in Congress.

Treasuries were steady in Asia, with yields remaining elevated and the rate on the 10-year maturity just below the closely watched 4% level. A gauge of dollar strength was little changed.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped as much as 2.4% while the Hang Seng Index climbed as as much as 2%. Leading gains were Cnooc Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. and China Construction Bank Corp.

Later Tuesday, the Fed’s Powell will begin two days of testimony before Senate and House committees. He’ll have the chance of telegraphing how much more policy tightening he thinks is needed, ahead of a pivotal jobs report on Friday and the next US rates decision on March 22.

The current lack of traction for US equity markets shows many investors are concluding a recent rally was probably overdone, with recession risks lingering as central banks worldwide indicate they’re unlikely to soon pivot away from strict monetary tightening.

While the peak in commodities inflation may have already passed, and there are some encouraging signs in terms of food and other goods, there are still significant price pressures, said Henrietta Pacquement, head of the global fixed-income team at Allspring Global Investments.

“What is more persistent is what we are seeing on the services side and that may drag on a little longer,” she said on Bloomberg Television. Pacquement also cautioned that the outlook through 2023 is unclear. “There is a slim window for a no-landing of sorts but I do think you have to have the recession scenario in mind as well.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil rallied as a shale executive projected America’s most prolific basin will soon peak. China’s tempered economic forecast limited crude’s upside. Gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

  • US wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Tuesday

  • Fed Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

  • Australia rate decision, Tuesday

  • Euro area GDP, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, trade balance, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

  • Fed Chair Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

  • Canada rate decision, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventories, Wednesday

  • China CPI, PPI, Thursday

  • US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday

  • Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets :

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:36 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed on Monday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed on Monday

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%

  • The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0690

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.03 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9446 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6723

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $22,465.33

  • Ether rose 0.5% to $1,575.05

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.96%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.72%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $80.75 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Jason Scott and Richard Henderson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

