Stocks make tentative start to second half under growth clouds

Man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bonds slipped, the dollar edged higher and Asia's stockmarkets made a shaky start to the second half on Friday, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the global economic outlook.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with trade thinned by a holiday in Hong Kong.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7%. Treasuries fell, lifting yields a little bit along the curve, and U.S. equity futures dropped about 0.2%. [.T][US/][.N]

The S&P 500 closed out its worst first-half since 1970 overnight and the Treasury market has taken such a beating in the past six months that Deutsche Bank estimates the performance is the poorest in more than two centuries.

Inflation and central banks' response to it is responsible. Focus is now on any clues about whether it has peaked. Eurozone consumer price data is due later on Friday and July figures in the United States will be a blockbuster for financial markets.

German inflation unexpectedly slowed last month, as did the pace of U.S. consumer spending in May, according to data released on Thursday - prompting some pullback in rate-hike bets but at the same time increasing worries about economic weakness.

"Many investors want a clear outlook," said Steven Wieting, chief investment strategist at Citi Global Wealth Investments, but the future does not present a steady, reliable recovery.

"(2020) was a clear period where the economy was depressed that we could put money to work here with a lot of confidence. We can't say that now," he said.

Growth worries punched oil lower and Brent crude futures were last at $109.76 a barrel. [O/R]

The uncertainty has kept a bid behind the U.S. dollar, even as markets have pulled back on aggressive interest-rate forecasts and have lately even priced Federal Reserve rate cuts as soon as mid-2023.

The dollar had its best quarter since 2016 for the three months to the end of June and the euro and yen were losers. The greenback was firm on Friday and heading for a weekly gain, with the dollar index up 0.7% on the week to 104.830. [FRX/]

CHINA BRIGHT

Amid the gloom, however, China has suddenly become a bright spot. Mainland markets rose in the last quarter and have bounced about 20% from April lows.

China is emerging from lockdown, has no inflation problem and this week factory activity data showed a welcome return to growth, with Caixin PMI data on Friday showing June brought the fastest expansion in manufacturing in 13 months.

The Shanghai Composite and blue-chip CSI300 edged about 0.3% lower on Friday but they are each set to log five straight weeks of gains. [.SS]

The yuan has steadied and that has leant somewhat of a hand to some regional currencies, even if the dollar remains in demand. Friday's focus was on Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong.

Among majors the dollar rose to $1.0469 per euro and was up about 0.3% to $0.6883 on the Aussie. [AUD/]

It bought 135.64 yen after a blistering 11.6% rise over the June quarter. The strong dollar and rising U.S yields have kept a lid on gold, which pays no yield, and it was drifting toward a weekly loss at $1,805 an ounce on Friday.

Another notable outperformer in Asia has been Indonesia, where stocks are up more than 5% for the year and could benefit further if foreign money does flow back to emerging markets. [.SO]

"While clients remain more in risk reduction mode, at some point there's a weight of money to come back into the asset class," said David Beale, vice chair of global emerging markets' institutional client coverage at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

"Clearly any signs of inflation plateauing and rate hikes starting to be priced out could signal a more favourable path," he said. "Next month's U.S. CPI print will be critical in this regard."

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory, service sectors shake off 3 months of lockdown pain

    China's factory and service sectors snapped three months of activity decline in June, business surveys showed on Thursday, as authorities lifted a strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai, reviving output and consumer spending. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. While activity has sped up since various COVID lockdowns imposed since March have been rolled back, headwinds persist, including a still subdued property market, soft consumer spending and fear of any recurring waves of infections.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda Wi

  • S.Korea's slowest exports growth in 19 months adds to global recession fears

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's June exports grew at their slowest pace in over 1-1/2 years as soaring inflation saps offshore demand for Korean goods, widening the trade gap and fuelling concerns about a global recession. Shipment data out of Korea provides an early health check on global trade activity as manufacturers of chips to cars in Asia's fourth-largest economy import massive amounts of raw materials and straddle a wide swathe of the world supply chain. Exports rose 5.4% from a year earlier to $57.73 billion, trade ministry data showed on Friday, beating the forecast for 3.8% growth in a Reuters poll but registering the slowest gain since November 2020.

  • Asia's factories feeble despite China bounce, feeds global recession fears

    Asia's manufacturing activity stalled in June as many companies were hit by supply disruptions caused by China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, while sharp economic slowdown risks in Europe and the United States reinforced fears of a global recession. A string of surveys on Friday showed China's factory activity bouncing solidly in June though a slowdown in Japan and South Korea, as well as a contraction in Taiwan, highlighted the strain from supply disruptions, rising costs and persistent material shortages. China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, a private survey showed, as the lifting of COVID lockdowns sent factories racing to meet solid demand.

  • Dollar heads for weekly gain as investors weigh rates, recession risks

    The dollar was little changed against major peers on Friday, but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of a U.S. recession. "USD sentiment has been deteriorating on the back of rising recession fears, but focusing on U.S. growth in isolation has never been a good way to trade USD," RBC Capital Markets strategists wrote in a note to clients. The Fed has lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points since March, with half of that coming last month in the central bank's biggest hike since 1994.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $16.57, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session.

  • Spirit Air Board Pushes Shareholders Meeting on Frontier Bid for Second Time

    Spirit Airlines is postponing a vote on a merger with Frontier Group Holdings that had been scheduled for Thursday to continue discussions with Frontier and JetBlue Airways , a rival suitor. The move is the latest twist in a monthslong battle over Spirit’s fate and is the second time Spirit has delayed the vote to continue discussions with Frontier and JetBlue As votes came in ahead of the planned meeting, it looked like it would be difficult for the Frontier deal to be approved by shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • UPDATE 2-Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal

    Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week. Its shareholders had been scheduled to finalize their vote at a special meeting on Thursday. This was the second time Spirit has delayed the vote, suggesting it had not convinced enough shareholders to back the deal, which is being contested by JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • Genesis Faces ‘Hundreds of Millions’ in Losses Due to 3AC Exposure

    CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De explains why crypto lending firm Genesis Trading is facing potential losses into the “hundreds of millions,” partly due to their exposure to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), highlighting the contagion risk in the crypto sector.

  • Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows

    (Bloomberg) -- Blockchain.com, a creditor of Three Arrows Capital, said it is cooperating with ongoing investigations into the troubled crypto hedge fund. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPABlockchain.com and Deribit, a cryp

  • JetBlue extends tender offer date for Spirit Airlines

    In the latest offer on June 27, JetBlue included a ticking fee of 10 cents per Spirit share, raising the deal value to $34.15 per share. Spirit Airlines on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week. Frontier also raised its bid for Spirit last week.

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

    The crypto industry is currently undergoing a truth test that will determine which projects are viable

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.