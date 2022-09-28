Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

Starbucks (SBUX): The coffee giant increased its quarterly dividend to 53 cents per share from 49 cents, effective November 25, 2022 to shareholders on record November 11, 2022. Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 and has increased it every year since.

Vail Resorts (MTN): The company’s loss narrowed in its fiscal fourth quarter and sales topped Wall Street’s expectations, sending shares higher in extended trading. Revenue for the quarter totaled $267.1 million, up 31% from a year ago. CEO Kirsten Lynch highlighted labor shortages as an issue for the company in its most recent quarter, writing in the earnings release “our ancillary businesses continued to be capacity constrained by staffing” during Vail’s North American ski season.

Tesla (TSLA): Tesla appointed Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia as an independent member to its board of directors, three months after Oracle chair Larry Ellison stepped down. Gebbia spent 14 years with Airbnb before stepping back from his full-time role in July.

