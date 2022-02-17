Stocks tumble as tensions rise over Ukraine

·1 min read
Military personnel with the 82nd Airborne Division load a HMMWV aboard a C-17 transport plane for deployment to Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., February 6, 2022
Military personnel with the 82nd Airborne Division load a HMMWV aboard a C-17 transport plane for deployment to Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., February 6, 2022

Wall Street has tumbled amid alarm over rising tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8%, while the wider S&P 500 index slid more than 2% and the Nasdaq closed nearly 3% lower.

The falls came as US President Joe Biden accused Russia of looking for excuses for an invasion, which he said could happen in days.

Earlier, European markets also fell, with London's FTSE down almost 0.9%.

"There's a lot of nervousness out there and as we approach the weekend nothing's been settled between Russia and Ukraine," Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities said.

"The continued weakness, especially in the growth names, is indicative of elevated nervousness and sellers continuing to swamp buyers in just about every stock."

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that military action could begin imminently.

Russia called the claims "baseless" and accused the US of stoking tensions.

But uncertainty surrounding the situation, as Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists traded fire in eastern Ukraine, added to investor worries, prompting the sell-off to accelerate in late afternoon trade.

Technology and communication firms led the declines, which touched most sectors on the S&P 500 and pushed the Dow to its steepest daily percentage fall since 30 Nov.

The consumer staples sector was one of the few exempt from the declines, lifted by Walmart.

The discount giant rose 4% after it reported strong holiday sales and executives said they expected more shoppers to turn to it as concerns about the rising cost of living increase.

Meanwhile some assets considered less risky gained, with gold rising to an eight-month high.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Woman Goes Overboard On Carnival Cruise, Prompting Coast Guard Search

    Authorities are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman in the Gulf of Mexico. She was a passenger on the Carnival Valor, which was headed to Louisiana.

  • Rimac's $2.4 Million Nevera Completes Crash Tests

    Watch the Rimac Nevera complete its crash test ahead, and get one step closer to seeing customers.

  • Cyber attacks and disinformation are everyday tactics for Putin's Russia. Is that the future of war?

    Putin has already launched a potentially devastating battle of a different kind against Ukraine – a hybrid war using cyberweapons and disinformation.

  • S&P 500 down 2% as Ukraine crisis sparks flight to safety

    U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, to 34,312.03, the S&P 500 lost 94.75 points, or 2.12%, to 4,380.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 407.38 points, or 2.88%, to 13,716.72. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points as investors bought U.S. government debt, considered among the most secure assets.

  • Hillary Clinton Responds to Durham Investigation, Laments ‘Conspiracy Theories’

    She again repudiated the revelation that operatives connected to her campaign allegedly spied on the Trump administration as part of an effort to cook up a Russia "collusion" narrative.

  • U.S. says Russia continues to mass troops along Ukraine border

    One day after the Russian government said it was moving some troops away from the border of Ukraine, U.S. officials said the opposite seems to be happening.

  • Ex-Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    The subpoena is the latest targeted at Michigan Republicans accused of helping the Trump campaign seat faux Electoral College delegates.

  • Ukraine intelligence shows no proof of Russian troop withdrawal -minister

    KYIV (Reuters) -The latest Ukrainian intelligence report compiled on Wednesday shows no evidence of Russia pulling back its forces from near Ukraine's borders, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters in an interview. Ukraine will only believe Russia is serious about defusing the current crisis if it withdraws its troops, military hardware and weapons, including forces deployed in Belarus for drills that are due to end on Feb. 20, he said. According to the Ukrainian military, about 140,000 combined Russian military and pro-Russian separatist forces are currently massed near Ukraine, including 125,000 ground troops.

  • Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided'

    While speaking at the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Thursday, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about former president Donald Trump and said the country is "deeply and dangerously divided." (Feb. 17)

  • Ukraine, UK, Poland announce security pact amid heightened tensions

    The tie-up is meant to deepen Ukraine’s relationships with the two European nations in matters of cyber security, energy security and countering disinformation, said the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • Russia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House

    Moscow's expulsion of the U.S. deputy ambassador to Russia was "unprovoked," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, while warning about the heightened potential of a Russian invasion into Ukraine. Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, confirming RIA news reports.

  • Stocks slide as heightened Ukraine tensions weigh

    U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest daily percentage drop in two weeks, as investors shifted to defensive sectors and safe havens such as bonds and gold as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine flared. After Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it. Russia accused Biden of stoking tensions and released a strongly worded letter saying Washington was ignoring its security demands and threatening unspecified "military-technical measures".

  • US Soldiers With 101st Airborne Division Deploy to Europe

    Soldiers with the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division departed from Fort Campbell in Kentucky on February 16, as part of a US effort to bolster its NATO presence in Europe as Russia masses troops near Ukraine.The Biden administration has ordered thousands of additional personnel to deploy to counter Russia’s buildup.This video, released by the US Army, shows members of the 101st Airborne Division boarding a plane at Fort Campbell on Wednesday. Credit: US Army via Storyful

  • Trump and 2 children must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

  • Judge rules Trump must testify in New York probe

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. (Feb. 17)

  • Fed mulls faster interest rate increases to address inflation

    Fed mulls faster interest rate increases to address inflation

  • Last US troops arrive in Poland

    The last of the 4,700 U.S. troops deploying to Poland to bolster NATO's defenses along its eastern flank have arrived, Pentagon officials told The New York Times.The Pentagon first said on Feb. 2 that 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C., would be deployed to Poland as part of an initial 3,000 troops that were being sent to Eastern Europe amid the fear that Russia may invade Ukraine.Last week, Defense...

  • Why Russia has troops at Ukraine's border and what could happen next

    Russia’s military presence at the Ukraine border has led to fears of an invasion. Here's what we know.