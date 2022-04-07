Stocks, U.S. Futures Hit by Fed Fallout; Bonds Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve outlined plans to pare its balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year while hiking interest rates in a campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia declined, as did S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts. Technology shares led a retreat Wednesday on Wall Street, handing the Nasdaq 100 its worst two-day loss in nearly a month.

Treasuries rose, the yield curve steepened and a dollar gauge was around a three-week high as investors digested the minutes of the Fed’s March meeting.

The minutes signaled the central bank is considering half-point rate increases and reducing its massive bond holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month to tighten financial conditions.

Commodity markets continue to be whipsawed by disruptions sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine and efforts to curb raw-material costs. Oil pared a sharp slump that was triggered by the International Energy Agency’s decision to deploy 60 million barrels from emergency stockpiles.

The Fed’s plan to prune its near $9 trillion balance sheet brings risks for economic growth and could point to more volatility in global markets. Investors are doubtful that the Fed can avoid tipping the world’s biggest economy into a recession as it focuses on slowing activity to bring down price pressures.

“This job of orchestrating a soft landing is going to be difficult,” Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’ve only seen quantitative tightening once before and it was to a lesser degree than it will be this time, and it ended shortly after it started.”

In contrast to the Fed, authorities in China again signaled they intend to loosen monetary policy to alleviate the impact of an escalating Covid outbreak and slumping property market.

Officials will use monetary policy tools at an “appropriate time” and consider other measures to boost consumption, according to the readout from a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia slipped closer to a technical default after foreign banks declined to process about $650 million of dollar payments on its bonds, forcing it to offer rubles instead.

Key events to watch this week:

  • St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events Thursday

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 9:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%

  • Hang Seng futures declined 0.5% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0902

  • The Japanese yen was at 123.66 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3637 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.57%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 2.90%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $97.46 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,926.20 an ounce

