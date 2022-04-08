Stocks, U.S. Futures Steady; Treasury Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady Friday in cautious trading as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive policy tightening and monitored China’s Covid lockdowns.

Shares fluctuated in Japan, South Korea and Australia after modest Wall Street gains Thursday. Global equities are nursing losses for the week, hurt by the risk of an economic downturn as the Fed tackles high inflation.

Treasury yields retreated and the bond curve remained steeper in the wake of the Fed minutes Wednesday, which outlined plans to pare the central bank’s balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year.

A dollar gauge was in sight of its highest level since 2020. Oil mostly held recent losses, squeezed by plans to release millions of barrels of crude from strategic reserves and China’s demand-sapping virus outbreak.

The prospect of sharp Fed rate hikes alongside a reduction in its bond holdings, Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak are all restraining sentiment. Shanghai reported more than 20,000 daily Covid cases and the city’s lockdown threatens to become one of President Xi Jinping’s biggest crises.

“Stocks have had a little bit of a harder time this week digesting the fact that interest rates are going to be higher” amid a major shift in expectations around monetary policy, Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he prefers boosting the policy rate to 3% to 3.25% in the second half of 2022. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said they favor raising rates to neutral while monitoring how the economy does.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials warned the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years. European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues.

  • Where is the dollar headed next? How will the composition of FX reserves change? Those are the themes of this week’s MLIV survey. Please click here to participate.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were steady as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 0.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.4% higher

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0863

  • The Japanese yen was at 124.04 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3649 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.63%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield increased four basis points to 2.95%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $96.71 a barrel

  • Gold climbed 0.1% to $1,933.66 an ounce

