These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
Nati Harnik / AP
Nati Harnik / AP

Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. No 13-F filings in the world are watched more closely than those that Warren Buffett submits on behalf of his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway.

Making Money: The Most Fascinating Things You Never Knew You Could Invest In See: Investing for Beginners: What First-Time Investors Need To Know

He is, after all, the Oracle of Omaha, and as one of the most successful investors in history, Wall Street movers and shakers and regular people alike naturally want to know which stocks he's buying and selling. It's not at all uncommon for stocks to get a bump when Buffett buys a big stake in the company or to suffer a dip when he sells -- and he sure did a lot of buying and selling in 2021.

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

Bank of America (BOA)

The Oracle of Omaha showed his skill with a major buy-in to BOA this summer. Berkshire Hathaway spent 12 days in late July through early August scooping up $2.1 billion worth of shares at prices ranging from $23.75 to $25.25, according to Motley Fool.

BOA was trading at $43.84 as of Dec 1.

Buffett bet that the financial giant's status as one of the most asset-sensitive banks in the industry would position it to benefit from rising interest rates. The gamble paid off. Bank of America has outperformed Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy

ValeStock / Shutterstock.com
ValeStock / Shutterstock.com

Wells Fargo (WFC)

While Buffett was bullish on BOA, his selloff of other financial stocks -- which had left so many investors baffled in 2020 -- continued into the first quarter of 2021. Among the victims most thoroughly sliced and diced by Buffett's red pen was Wells Fargo, which Buffett winnowed down from 52,423,867 shares to just 675,054.

The culling represented a 98.71 reduction in Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Wells Fargo. At one point, according to the AP, Buffett's company owned a full 10% of the big bank before the selloff began.

Discover: Why It's Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple and These Other Companies

Atmosphere1 / Shutterstock.com
Atmosphere1 / Shutterstock.com

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Warren Buffett sold 100% of Berkshire Hathaway's remaining 9,157,192 shares of Merck in the third quarter, according to the company's 13-F filing. Seeking Alpha reports that Buffett bought Merck in the third quarter of 2020 as vaccines were the talk of the investing world. The selloff was part of a larger shuffling of Buffett's drug holdings, which took place throughout 2021.

Buffett also reduced Berkshire's stake in drugmakers AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb while eliminating 100% of his small position in a Merck spinoff called Organon & Co., which deals in contraception and other women's health products.

More: Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

josemoraes / Getty Images
josemoraes / Getty Images

Royalty Pharma PRC (RPRX)

While Buffett was distancing Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio from drugmakers, he bought 13,145,902 shares of a company called Royalty Pharma for a little more for $475 million. Unlike the more familiar pharmaceutical companies, Royalty doesn't develop or manufacture drugs, but instead makes money by funding late-stage studies in exchange for future royalties.

According to Investor's Business Daily, Royalty Pharma conducted $2.8 billion in partnership transactions this year alone.

Look: 25 Investments That Make You Feel Good While You Make Money

LordRunar / iStock.com
LordRunar / iStock.com

Chevron (CVX)

In the first quarter of 2021, Buffett cut a recent investment in Chevron in half -- Berkshire Hathaway had purchased $4.1 billion of Chevron stock just three months earlier. The relationship soured, however, and Buffett decided to thin his 48,498,965 shares in the energy giant to 23,672,271 for a total reduction of 51.19%.

If it was hard for laypeople to understand Buffett's wisdom on this one -- Chevron shares are up more than 32% on the year -- they shouldn't underestimate Oracle so quickly. In Q3, Buffett reinvested in Chevron by more than 24% to bring his share count back up to 28,703,519.

Don't Miss: 8 Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate

Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com
Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com

General Motors (GM)

When it comes to investing in GM, Buffett likes nice, round numbers. Berkshire Hathaway had owned an even 67 million shares of the Big Three automaker, but in Q2, Buffett parted with exactly 7 million shares to leave exactly 60 million intact. The move reduced Buffett's GM holdings by 10.45%.

It wasn't the first time GM fell under Buffett's sword. Berkshire has invested in GM for nine years, according to The Street, but in recent quarters, Buffett has been consistently reducing his holdings.

JL IMAGES / Shutterstock.com
JL IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Buffett might have been either sweet or sour on professional services company Marsh & McLennan depending on when in the year you talked to him. In February, Buffett disclosed a stake in the company worth just shy of a half-billion dollars.

Marsh performed well, according to Insurance Insider, and in May, Buffett bought another 1.8 million shares to bring his total holdings to 5.2 million shares worth about $711 million. But by summer, Buffett began unloading.

In August, he sold about 1 million shares -- 20.63% of his stake -- leaving him with about 4.2 million shares -- 4,196,692, to be exact -- worth about $644 million. In Q3, he culled another one-third of his holdings, leaving only 2.74 million shares remaining.

Find Out: How To Invest In Gold

primeimages / Getty Images
primeimages / Getty Images

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Liberty Global is a multinational telecom with a footprint in America and across Europe, and Buffett loved it -- until he didn't. In the first quarter, when Liberty was trading at $25.66, Buffett began an 81.34% reduction, taking his portfolio from 18.01 million shares to just 3,359,831 shares.

In the second quarter, Buffett dropped another 44.15% of Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Liberty, bringing his share count down to 1,876,522. In Q3, Buffett had had enough and offloaded 100% of his remaining shares.

Northfoto / Shutterstock.com
Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Verizon (VZ)

In February, Buffett's 13-F revealed a massive investment worth nearly $9 billion in Verizon, whose share price soared on news of the purchase -- and what a purchase it was. The move increased Berkshire's Verizon holdings by more than 150%, taking it from 58,347,767 shares to 146,716,496.

In the first quarter of 2021, Buffett doubled down, upping his stake by 8.25% to 158,824,575 shares. So far, Buffett seems content with his investment as he has neither bought nor sold Verizon shares since Q1.

Read: Your Complete Guide to CDs

Charter Communications
Charter Communications

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter is one of the biggest cable and broadband providers in America, boasting 32 million customers. It had a banner year, growing revenue by more than 9% -- and Buffett was along for the ride. Berkshire was invested in Charter to the tune of 5,213,461 shares worth $3.22 billion in the first quarter.

Buffett wisely held that position throughout quarters one and two, but by Q3, the Oracle was ready to put Charter on a diet. Although by that time Charter was one of his top 10 holdings, Buffett sold nearly 20% of his stake, taking his Charter holdings down to 4,200,626 shares.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos may be for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Nasdaq falls, bitcoin extends losses

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre discusses the initial moves in the stock market, Treasuries rising, and bitcoin giving up nearly all of its gains since last year.

  • I Was Worried About Crypto Until I Saw These 3 Charts

    I was writing about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) the other day, and I said, "Blood is in the water and Solana is a great white shark." Solana came out of nowhere last year and had shocking returns for early investors.

  • NASA fully deploys new space telescope as it opens giant gold-coated mirror

    NASA opened a golden eye on the cosmos Saturday. The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex of its kind, successfully completed its final deployment stage by opening its 21-foot gold-coated, flower-shaped mirror. “Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “While the journey is not complete, I ...

  • About 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say

    MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) -An estimated 200 people or more have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said on Saturday. Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organise mass burials, they told Reuters. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

  • Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

    Money can be a touchy subject, so how you approach it with others may take some extra thought and consideration. And although everyone has different levels of comfort when it comes to how they...

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • Woman commands nuclear-powered aircraft carrier for first time

    Captain Amy Bauernschmidt took control of the USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, becoming the first woman to do so. It's a breakthrough for women in the military as she heads to China where tensions have been rising. David Martin reports.

  • Ray Dalio just said your cash savings, bonds are 'stupid to own' due to low interest rates — so use these 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronBitcoin ETF Goes From Boom

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.