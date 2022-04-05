Stocks Waver, Crude Rises Amid Tension Over Russia: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday and crude oil climbed as investors evaluated the prospect of tougher sanctions against Russia for alleged atrocities during its war in Ukraine.

Shares rose in Australia but retreated in Japan and South Korea, where faster inflation added to the case for more interest-rate hikes. U.S. equity futures dipped after the technology sector bolstered Wall Street on Monday.

The yen hit an intraday high against the dollar following comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said its current moves are somewhat rapid. The yen is this year’s weakest performer in the Group-of-10 basket.

Commodities including oil advanced amid renewed fears about supply disruptions stemming from the war. The European Union is working on new Russian sanctions, while the U.S. said it may impose further penalties this week. Russia rejected the allegations of war crimes.

Treasuries were mixed, with the spotlight remaining on flat or inverted yield curves pointing to an economic downturn should the Federal Reserve deliver a series of aggressive rate increases to tamp high inflation.

Market moves are continuing to be shaped by the ramifications of the conflict and tightening monetary policy as raw-material costs stoke inflation. The Fed minutes later this week will guide expectations for how rapidly the central bank will raise rates and reduce its bond holdings.

“Between now and June we’re going to get a lot of information the market has to price in,” Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale SA, said on Bloomberg Television. “In that sort of context, the bias is potentially towards higher yields and flatter curves.”

Elsewhere, Australia’s dollar held gains ahead of a central bank policy decision. Officials face pressure to begin tightening monetary settings in as little as two months to ensure the cost of living is contained.

Markets are closed for holidays in Hong Kong and China. Shanghai reported over 13,000 daily Covid cases for the first time amid a sweeping lockdown.

Key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard speaks Tuesday

Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday

China Caixin composite and services PMI Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events Thursday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%

Japan’s Topix index decreased 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index shed 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0972

The Japanese yen was at 122.60 per dollar, up 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3692 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.39%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell five basis points to 2.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $105.05 a barrel

Gold was at $1,931.24 an ounce

