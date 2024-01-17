Stocksbridge project promised to be a 'game changer'

Plans to transform Stocksbridge town centre have been described as a "real game changer" for the area.

Existing buildings including the library and The Bridge community shop would be demolished under the scheme, with a new three-storey facility built.

The new building, called Stocksbridge 519, would feature a community space, classrooms, a cafe and offices.

The move is part of a wider £24.1m project, with funding approved as part of the government Town Deals programme.

If planning permission is approved, work could start later this year.

The wider improvement project includes a new town square, car parking as well as new shopfronts and paving for the precinct area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ian Sanderson, who is leading the scheme for the new building, said: "We want to create something that will be a real game changer for Stocksbridge, and we believe we have the design and concept for the building which clearly shows the ambition that we all have for the town.

"The building not only looks fantastic but is going to bring new activity, uses and investment to a part of our town centre which so badly needs regenerating and upgrading."

