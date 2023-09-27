Stockton ABLE Charter School staffer faces sexual assault charges

Investigators now believe a third student was sexually abused by a former campus security monitor at ABLE Charter Schools in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

That's in addition to the alleged rapes of two other ABLE Charter students, which prompted prosecutors to file more than 15 charges against 44-year-old Erick Whiteside on Tuesday.

"We encourage anyone with any information to not be afraid to come forward," District Attorney Ron Freitas said. The DA answered questions about the case outside a downtown Stockton courtroom Tuesday afternoon ahead of Whiteside's first court appearance.

The former school staffer was arrested Sept. 21 by sheriff's deputies near Pacific Avenue and Hammer Lane, sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent said. He has remained behind bars at the San Joaquin County Jail since.

At his arraignment Tuesday, a judge denied Whiteside's bail, overriding bail initially set at $1.5 million.

The judge also approved protective orders barring the former staffer from contacting the students involved in the case.

Inside the packed courtroom, Whiteside appeared calm as he sat at the end of a row of defendants waiting for their cases to be called.

Four members of Whiteside's family were in the audience. One stood and called, "love you, big bro!" before a bailiff hurried him out the courtroom doors.

The criminal complaint against Whiteside charges him with more than 10 charges of oral sex by force with a child and one charge of sodomy by force.

He's also charged with showing a minor harmful photos and with "annoying or molesting a child under 18" — a misdemeanor charge that could refer to a variety of behaviors.

Some of the alleged abuse occurred on an ABLE Charter Schools campus, including in a classroom, Lee Neves, Freitas' spokesman, said. All three students involved were in their teens, according to Freitas.

This appears to be Whiteside's first serious brush with the law San Joaquin County. An online search of court records showed an outstanding traffic case, but no prior convictions.

Freitas said he would not comment on whether Whiteside had a prior rap sheet not recorded in local courts. He also wouldn't say if others may have helped Whiteside.

"The investigation remains ongoing," he said regarding if others might have participated in the alleged abuse.

Detectives first started looking into Whiteside's conduct earlier this month when a parent discovered text messages between Whiteside and her child, Brent said.

Freitas said the messages were "unusual," but said he couldn't go into detail about the conversations or what about them specifically raised red flags.

School officials said in a statement last week that they saw no warning signs.

"He came to us with an extensive background in security and he cleared a Department of Justice background check," Superintendent Clem Lee wrote in a letter to ABLE Charter parents last week. Whiteside was fired shortly after the investigation started.

Following the arrest last week, Brent urged ABLE parents to talk often with their children and ask questions.

"Talking to them, and keeping an open line of communication about safety, even if it were to be at school," she said. "The importance of not sending inappropriate photos or texts on a cell phone to anybody, even if it's someone that they trust."

Tips to keep your children safe:

Show interest in their day-to-day lives

Get to know the people in your child’s life

Choose caregivers carefully

Know the warning signs

Teach your child about boundaries

Teach your child how to talk about their bodies

Be available

Let them know they won’t get in trouble

Give them the chance to raise new topics

Source: Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN)

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Former Stockton charter school staff charged with sex crimes