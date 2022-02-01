Stockton City Council approves post-pandemic economic recovery plan

An economic recovery plan that would include rebranding, infrastructure projects and new resources for job seekers and businesses was approved by the Stockton City Council last week.

The plan aims to help Stockton recover from a COVID-19 recession that has caused record-breaking unemployment, loss of housing and a wave of small business closures. The council adopted the plan in a unanimous vote.

"It's all about telling the Stockton story, first and foremost," Steve Hamilton, a Deloitte consultant whose team designed the plan, said.

The goal is "that Stockton (becomes) a best city in the United States to live, raise a family and grow a business."

Rebranding

The plan recommends rebranding projects aimed at enhancing a sense of unity among residents and improving outsiders' perceptions of Stockton, according to a summary presented to the council.

Projects include an event called Stockton Saturdays, a farmers' market with food trucks and vendors that the city plans to hold weekly downtown.

Another project is a neighborhood grant competition in which community groups could receive funding for proposing innovative solutions to challenges in their neighborhoods.

One project from the plan that is already underway is Stockton Flavor Fest, Connie Cochran, a city spokesperson, said.

The city and Visit Stockton are partnering to throw the celebration of Stockton's diverse cuisines on May 14 and 15.

Infrastructure

"The key to this whole thing is going to be that activation of downtown, and getting people active and engaged and involved," Cochran said.

The numerous planned infrastructure measures include meeting with regional developers and obtaining redevelopment grants to encourage housing construction downtown.

The document also outlines plans to upgrade lighting downtown to allow residents and tourists to feel safer visiting the area in the evening.

Resources

The recovery plan outlines new resources the city plans to create for local businesses, including a case management system to guide business owners through bureaucratic processes like applying for permits.

It also outlines resources for developing Stockton's workforce, such as adding internships to Stockton Unified School District's Career Pathways program.

The recovery plan also includes the establishment of innovation summits for local entrepreneurs.

What's next

Some of the projects outlined in the plan are already under way, Cochran said.

The simplest proposals could be implemented by the first quarter of 2022, with more complex proposals coming as late as 2026, according to a timeline included in the plan summary.

The main purpose of the recovery plan is to ensure that "when [the projects] do occur, they're purposeful and that...they will be measured," Cochran said.

You can find a detailed summary of the recovery plan on the City Council's most recent agenda under item 9.1.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use.

